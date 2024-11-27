Watch: Original GRIM REAPER Members Perform Together For First Time In More Than 35 Years To Celebrate STEVE GRIMMETT's Life

Original members of GRIM REAPER, guitarist Nick Bowcott, bassist Dave Wanklin and drummer Mark Simon, reunited for the first time in over 35 years to perform with singer Harry Conklin of JAG PANZER fame at the Wings Of Angels festival on Saturday, November 23.

Steve Grimmett, producer, songwriter and lead singer of the internationally renowned metal band GRIM REAPER, was remembered at the one-day event, named after the lead track from STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER's 2018 album "Walking In The Shadows".

GRIM REAPER was at the forefront of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene which took the world by storm in the 1980s.

Grimmett, who sold over a million albums, is considered one of the greatest heavy metal singers of all time. He gained notoriety throughout the world, with a large following in Europe as well as across the Atlantic in the USA, South America, and also in Japan. His career included numerous highly acclaimed studio albums, single releases and MTV airplay.

Steve passed away in August 2022. To meet the demand from the singer's global fanbase, his wife Millie organized the festival to celebrate his life with a musical send-off.

The festival included guest singers performing songs from Steve's back catalog, and bands from around the world with a connection to Steve and his music. Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes headlined the event.

Other former members of STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER, the revamped version of GRIM REAPER led by Grimmett, joined the festivities, including Chaz Grimaldi, Paul White, Mart Trail, Mark Walker, Julian Hill and Ian Nash. Plus there were special appearances by Richie Yeates, Sy Davies, Kim Jennett, Mike Jurgens and Franc Potvin.

On Tuesday, November 26, Bowcott shared a backstage photo of him, Wanklin and Simon, and he included the following message: "37 YEARS LATER!!! 75% of the 1985-1987 GRIM REAPER lineup...

"Damn! I haven't seen this fine pair of fellas, let alone played with them in 37 years...but that all changed at the 'Wings Of Angels' Festival in sunny (cough, cough) Swindon, England this past Saturday.

"This charity event was a celebration of the amazing life of the late, great Steve Grimmett. The two other old gezzas in the picture are, of course, Dave Wanklin (a.k.a. 'Chief') and Mark Simon...the driving rhythm section on the 'Fear No Evil' (1985) and 'Rock You To Hell' (1987) albums. And we played 8 songs together with no rehearsal and a dodgy monitor mix..but had an absolute blast...jazz notes and all!

"Special thanks to Harry Conklin, Mike Jurgens and Mark Hale for the stellar singing; Richie Yeates for great geetar work (sans our planned 'All Hell Let Loose' closing dual lead dribble...darn it!); the kickass audience; and, of course, Millie Grimmett and Karen Chen for their tireless efforts in putting this wonderful festival of nostalgia, dear old friends, and some new ones too. HOORAH!"

In addition to Steve's back catalog of music dating from 1979-2022, his legacy also includes influence on popular culture in the 1990s, with GRIM REAPER songs "See You in Hell" (1983),"Fear No Evil" (1985) and "Rock You To Hell" (1987) each gaining notoriety for appearing on the MTV animation "Beavis And Butt-Head".

During his 45-year career, Steve shared the stage with a wealth of big names including JUDAS PRIEST, BON JOVI, SCORPIONS and DEEP PURPLE. At one time he was even touted to be the new vocalist for IRON MAIDEN.

Millie said: "Such was Steve's impact on music that we have had people contact us from around the world to purchase tickets and to join us in Swindon, U.K. for Wings Of Angels. People have been sharing stories and pictures on our social media pages and it is really heartwarming to see this outpouring of affection for someone who did so much to shape the metal scene over several decades."

Grimmett's passing came more than five years after he had his right leg partially amputated in January 2017 when an infected wound on his foot spread to the bones in his leg partway through the group's five-week tour of South America. The life-saving surgery was carried out in Ecuador and the frontman was in hospital for just over a month while fans raised $14,000 to bring him home after his insurance company refused to pay because of the type of work he was doing.

GRIM REAPER's story begins in 1979 after successfully fighting off hundreds of bands in a local Battle Of The Bands competition. This win, combined with an already sizeable following, aroused the interest of Ebony Records. Signing with the small U.K. label, GRIM REAPER released three albums in rapid succession to international acclaim. Due to legal turmoil with Ebony, GRIM REAPER would disband in 1988. Grimmett would go on to record with ONSLAUGHT, LIONSHEART and more recently THE SANITY DAYS. His renowned vocal range remains one of metal's most identifiable with loyal fans turning out in numbers to hear him perform.

GRIM REAPER was part of the "Hell On Wheels" tour which crossed the States in 1987, alongside ARMORED SAINT and HELLOWEEN.

Grimmett reformed GRIM REAPER in 2006 as STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER following an amicable decision between the singer and original GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott, who both agreed that using the original name minus the other members of the classic lineup wouldn't be a proper reunion.

STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER released two studio albums, 2016's "Walking In The Shadows" and 2019's "At The Gates".

Since 2006, STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER had made a number of European festival appearances and toured all around the world.

About last nights Wings of Angels Festival ….. will do a proper post another time but what I will say is… WHAT A NIGHT!... Posted by Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper on Sunday, November 24, 2024