Watch: Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Performs 1930s Classic At New Jersey Charity Event

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss played an impromptu version of the 1930s classic "Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing)" at the 15th annual Beauty Ball, presented by The Beauty Foundation For Cancer Care, on August 26 in Eatontown, New Jersey. Joe Piscopo was the special guest host and performer at the event, which honored DonnaLyn Giegerich-Zapcic (posthumously) accepted by Thomas Zapcic. Additionally, the Beauty Ball honored Ann Mazza with the 2023 Unsung Hero Award and Daniel Ranger with the 2023 Peter Criss Man Of Courage Award.

Video of Peter's performance can be seen below (courtesy of Neil Davis and Ed Shin on Facebook).

The now-77-year-old Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final full U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

