Watch: OZZY OSBOURNE Kicks Off NFL Season With Halftime Show At SoFi Stadium In Los Angeles

Ozzy Osbourne performed at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener earlier today (Thursday, September 8) at SoFi Stadium.

Fans in the stadium were treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home saw a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.

Ozzy opened with the title track of his new album, "Patient Number 9", backed by the LP's producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Chris Chaney on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums. Longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde then joined them onstage to play the singer's classic track "Crazy Train".

The performance came on the eve of the release of "Patient Number 9", which will arrive tomorrow (Friday, September 9) on Epic. It marked Osbourne's first stateside performance since he took the stage alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform their "Take What You Want" collaboration at the 2019 American Music Awards. Ozzy has not played a full concert since 2018.

Prior to the the halftime show, the 73-year-old Ozzy last performed in August when he made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his former hometown of Birmingham, England.

Osbourne and his BLACK SABBATH bandmate Tony Iommi (guitar),along with Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed the SABBATH classic "Paranoid" in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Alexander Stadium. The special appearance was the first time Osbourne and Iommi had performed on stage together since the final BLACK SABBATH show in February 2017 in Birmingham.

Ozzy publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in January 2020. And although he still struggles with walking, his symptoms are said to be quite mild.

In 2019, Ozzy suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia.

The BLACK SABBATH legend described his health issues as "walking around in lead boots". He said: "You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move. I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots."

Ozzy recently said that he believes he has one final tour left in him.

"I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour," he told the Observer last month. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

"Patient Number 9", Osbourne's 11th solo album, features guest appearances by Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, among others.

On Saturday (September 10),Ozzy will make an appearance at Long Beach, California music store Fingerprints to sign copies of "Patient Number 9",

Earlier this week, Ozzy and his wife, Sharon, announced their return to TV with a 10-part reality series called "Home To Roost". Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, the show will document the Osbournes' journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them.

