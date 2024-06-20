  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: PANTERA Joined By Two Irish Preteen Brothers For 'Walk' Performance At U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival

June 20, 2024

According to Leitrim Observer, two preteen brothers from Ireland were brought out on stage by PANTERA during the reformed band's June 15 concert at this year's Download festival on Saturday, June 15 at Donington Park, United Kingdom.

Eleven-year-old Caleb McCracken and nine-year-old Leon McCracken, who hail from Jamestown, a village on the banks of the River Shannon in the south of County Leitrim, came up on stage to sing a few lines of the song "Walk" in front of tens of thousands of fans. They were at the concert with their parents Colin and Paula, who are friends of PANTERA vocalist Philip Anselmo. Leon also got a chance to "interview" Anselmo about PANTERA's recently announced first tour of the U.K. and Ireland in more than 20 years, set to take place in early 2025.

Caleb and Leon's father Colin J. McCracken is an Irish freelance writer and journalist. He regularly writes about a range of topics, primarily arts and culture, for a number of international magazines, web sites and journals. He has an academic background in art, literature and language. A frequent collaborator of horror/weird filmmaker Uli Lommel, Colin J. McCracken is also a screenwriter and bookstagrammer who runs an online book club, the Gothic Book Club. He is equally passionate about vinyl (he used to run an independent record store),literature, live music and film soundtracks.

Meet Leon; one of the youngest Housecore Helpers. He's here with the man himself and some big news from Housecore Records and Philip Anselmo, in an exclusive extended interview in which Philip talks about the bands, instruments and movies which keep him motivated.

Posted by Housecore Horror Film Festival on Thursday, June 13, 2024

Find more on Pantera
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).