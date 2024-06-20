Watch: PANTERA Joined By Two Irish Preteen Brothers For 'Walk' Performance At U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival

According to Leitrim Observer, two preteen brothers from Ireland were brought out on stage by PANTERA during the reformed band's June 15 concert at this year's Download festival on Saturday, June 15 at Donington Park, United Kingdom.

Eleven-year-old Caleb McCracken and nine-year-old Leon McCracken, who hail from Jamestown, a village on the banks of the River Shannon in the south of County Leitrim, came up on stage to sing a few lines of the song "Walk" in front of tens of thousands of fans. They were at the concert with their parents Colin and Paula, who are friends of PANTERA vocalist Philip Anselmo. Leon also got a chance to "interview" Anselmo about PANTERA's recently announced first tour of the U.K. and Ireland in more than 20 years, set to take place in early 2025.

Caleb and Leon's father Colin J. McCracken is an Irish freelance writer and journalist. He regularly writes about a range of topics, primarily arts and culture, for a number of international magazines, web sites and journals. He has an academic background in art, literature and language. A frequent collaborator of horror/weird filmmaker Uli Lommel, Colin J. McCracken is also a screenwriter and bookstagrammer who runs an online book club, the Gothic Book Club. He is equally passionate about vinyl (he used to run an independent record store),literature, live music and film soundtracks.