Watch: PANTERA's REX BROWN Celebrates 59th Birthday Onstage In Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

PANTERA bassist Rex Brown, who turned 59 on July 27, celebrated his birthday on stage with his bandmates Friday night (July 28) at the opening concert of the group's U.S. tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Video of the "Happy Birthday" audience singalong and birthday-cake presentation can be seen below.

Brown later took to his social media to write: "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! Love you all!"

PANTERA's current lineup includes two surviving members from the band's classic formation, Brown and Philip Anselmo (vocals),along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

The new PANTERA lineup is headlining a number of major festivals across South America, Asia, North America and Europe and staging some of its own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

Brown's memoir, "Official Truth, 101 Proof: The Inside Story Of Pantera", was released in 2013. Several years later, Brown gave a number of interviews in which he was publicly critical of the way his autobiography turned out, saying that the book's publication was partly to blame for the deterioration of his relationship with another PANTERA member, the band's late drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott.

On June 26, Rex married his fiancée and longtime girlfriend Elena Henrard at a small ceremony without any guests in Port de Sóller, Spain.

Rex and Elena first met in 1984 and fell in love. In August 2011, they reunited after 20 years apart and have been together ever since. They reside in Albuquerque, New Mexico.