Watch: PAUL STANLEY, ROBIN ZANDER, LITA FORD, STEPHEN PEARCY, SEBASTIAN BACH, Others Perform At CRISS ANGEL's 55th-Birthday Bash

December 20, 2022

Paul Stanley (KISS),Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK),Taime Downe (FASTER PUSSYCAT),Lita Ford, Kip Winger (WINGER),Stephen Pearcy (RATT) and Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) are among the artists who performed at illusionist Criss Angel's 55th birthday party last night (Monday, December 19) at the House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The private event was a benefit for the Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation to raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Criss's own son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.

Video of last night's concert — courtesy of videographer Robert Moseley (a.k.a. Videobob) and host Eddie Trunk — can be seen below.

Through the Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation, Angel not only supports Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's mission by granting wishes, but also financially contributes to the organization to ensure every eligible child in Southern Nevada gets a wish. With no federal funding, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada relies on community partners to fund wishes and Angel has repeatedly showed up for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's kids as one of its most valued community partners.

On a national level, Angel has been awarded both the "Male Wish Granter Of The Year" in 2010 and the "Chris Greicius Award" in 2007, the highest honor bestowed by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Paul Stanley live at Criss Angel birthday jam

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

Lita Ford live Criss Angel birthday jam

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

Kip Winger live in Vegas

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

Kip Winger live in Vegas Criss Angel birthday jam

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

Sebastian Bach live Criss Angel birthday

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

Stephen Pearcy live in Vegas Criss Angel party

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

The greatness that is Cheap Trick and the ageless Robin Zander

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Monday, December 19, 2022

