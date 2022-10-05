Watch: PEARL JAM's MIKE MCCREADY Plays U.S. National Anthem Before Seattle Mariners Vs. Detroit Tigers Doubleheader

PEARL JAM guitarist Mike McCready played the U.S. national anthem yesterday (Tuesday, October 4) before Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers's traditional doubleheader at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Video of his performance is available below.

McCready is the lead guitarist for and one of the founding members of PEARL JAM. He was also a member of side project bands TEMPLE OF THE DOG, MAD SEASON and THE ROCKFORDS. In addition to PEARL JAM, McCready currently plays with friends in FLIGHT TO MARS, a UFO tribute band who does charity events. When not performing live, McCready scores TV and film projects, which have included "The Glamour & The Squalor", "Shameless", "Fat Kid Rules The World", "Hawaii Five-O", "Fringe" and "The Westsiders".

PEARL JAM returned to the stage last year and performed music from its latest album, "Gigaton", for the first time during a string of shows. Upon arrival, "Gigaton" bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

For the last several decades, McCready has been working with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, using the platform he had as a member of PEARL JAM to bring more awareness to the group of inflammatory bowel diseases. The aforementioned FLIGHT TO MARS has put on benefit shows, helping raise funds for a co-residential summer camp for kids called Camp Oasis, where children living with Crohn's and colitis can interact with others facing similar challenges.

Mike McCready from PJ National anthem. Posted by Chris Dunn on Tuesday, October 4, 2022