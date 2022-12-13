Watch: PHILIP ANSELMO Joins SEPULTURA On Stage In Santiago To Perform 'Arise'

PANTERA frontman Philip Anselmo joined SEPULTURA onstage last night (Monday, December 12) at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile to perform the SEPULTURA classic "Arise". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

SEPULTURA was the support act for the reformed PANTERA at the 17,000-seat multi-purpose indoor arena. The show took place just a couple of hours after bassist Rex Brown confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss PANTERA's performance at Knotfest Chile in Santiago on Sunday (December 11) as well as the following day's concert. Filling in for him were CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR, and Bobby Landgraf, who previously played with Anselmo in DOWN.

PANTERA's headlining concert in Santiago was originally scheduled for December 13 at the 5,400-capacity Teatro Caupolicán but was moved to a day earlier at Movistar after the Teatro Caupolicán show "sold out so quickly," the band said in late October.

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser discussed PANTERA's comeback in an interview with Ireland's Overdrive. Speaking about the pushback by some fans over the fact that Anselmo and Brown are touring under the PANTERA name, he said: "I think it's so stupid that people try to judge the fact that there are gonna be some live shows. It's just so stupid. Their music is so fantastic, and there are countless bands all over the world that are jamming their songs every single day. Phil and Rex are gonna be doing it, and the actual family of the brothers are behind it, supporting it. So, how some people have negative things to say about it, it's something I just don't understand. The existing bandmembers, the existing crew, the family of Vinnie and Dime are all behind it, so, what's the problem? It's an amazing gathering of friends with Charlie and Zakk — they have a long history with that band. It's gonna be a big party, and I'd love to be part of it. In fact, we're gonna be playing with them at some festivals, and I'm very excited about that.

"Look, it's never gonna be the same, but people need to understand that even if the brothers were still alive, it would be different," he explained. "So my advice is, relax, go out with your friends, see the show, and sing '5 Minutes Alone' with Phil Anselmo. [Laughs]

"I don't understand what these people are complaining about. Just enjoy yourselves."

SEPULTURA recently completed the fall 2022 "Quadra" European tour with SACRED REICH and CROWBAR.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, singer Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.