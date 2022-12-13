UNDEROATH Announces 2023 U.S. Tour With PERIPHERY And LOATHE; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

American rock group UNDEROATH has announced a 2023 U.S. outing — the "Blind Obedience" tour — with special guests PERIPHERY and LOATHE. The 24-city trek kicks off on March 3 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, making stops across the U.S. — including in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — before wrapping up on April 2 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee.

VIP: UNDEROATH VIP Demo Listening Party packages include general admission ticket to see UNDEROATH live, exclusive pre-show UNDEROATH hangout with a demo listening party, band question-and-answer session and group photo opportunity with the band, plus limited-edition merchandise. Fans can grab VIP tickets now at underoath777.com.

UNDEROATH states: "We're working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process. At every VIP meet-and-greet on the 'Blind Obedience' tour, we're going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we're currently working on (in various stages of completion) as well as never-before-heard demos of songs you know well. You'll get a taste of what's to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us and you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we'd jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing)."

"Blind Obedience" tour dates:

March 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

March 04 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater*

March 05 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

March 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

March 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

March 10- East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt*

March 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club*

March 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 14 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

March 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater*

March 17 - Wichita, KS - The Cotilion*

March 18 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre*

March 20 - Boise, ID - Revolution

March 21 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

March 23 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

March 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

March 27 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

March 29 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey Theatre*

March 31 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom

April 01 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 02 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

*Not a Live Nation date

Earlier this year, UNDEROATH keyboardist Christopher Dudley spoke to Genre Is Dead! about the bandmembers' decision to produce their latest album, "Voyeurist", themselves. He said: "The process in general was a bit daunting because we had never self-produced a record of ours before. Different members of the band write with a bunch of different people. [Drummer] Aaron [Gillespie] writes with a bunch of different people. I do film scoring and [guitarist] Tim [McTague] records bands. We've all done this sort of thing for other people, but taking an UNDEROATH record and being completely in charge has really never happened. We've always gone with a producer. At first, when we made that decision, it was a little scary but also exciting. I remember I was on the phone with Tim, and I literally said, 'Wow, we're doing this, huh?' And he's, like, 'Yup,' and I was, like, 'All right. Let's go.' Obviously, it's a lot more work on our end because we didn't have a producer pulling all that weight. It was us from beginning to end. We had our friend JJ Revell, who does our front-of-house [work], engineer the record, and then we had our friend Chad Howat mix it. But yeah, it was a lot more work for us. I said the other day it was 500% more work but 1000% worth it because when I listen back to it, I think this is us. This is who we are. I can really look at this record and say if you listen to this record and you like it, you like us. And if you don't then you don't and that's fine. It's nice to be able to put our name on it and be like this is who are."

Regarding what led to the decision to produce the record themselves, Dudley said: "It was a multi-step thing because we had initially planned on going back with Matt Squire, who we worked with on 'Erase Me', but as we got into discussions with him regarding what the recording process was gonna look like, what his role was gonna be, we realized we were not seeing eye to eye on what he would be doing on the record. We were also looking at what we would pay a producer versus what we could do with that money if it was in our hands and how we could make much better use of that money in the recording process. If we do this record ourselves and want to work for a month and then step away for a month, we have that ability to do that. Once we got the idea of us doing the record, it was just an intriguing thing to try and tackle. It's a challenge we had never given ourselves. It was a lot of things coming together but I'm happy it came together the way it did."