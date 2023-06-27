  • facebook
Watch Pro-Shot Video Of DAVE GROHL's Guest Appearance With GUNS N' ROSES At GLASTONBURY

June 27, 2023

Dave Grohl joined GUNS N' ROSES on stage this past Saturday night (Saturday, June 24) at the United Kingdom's Glastonbury festival to perform the closing song of the band's set, "Paradise City". Professionally filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

"There's never such a thing as too many guitars," GN'R frontman Axl Rose said as he introduced Grohl.

Grohl, who had appeared earlier on Saturday as a guest for THE PRETENDERS, had previously played a secret show with FOO FIGHTERS at Glastonbury on Friday (June 23).

Ever since Grohl famously lent his throne to Rose after the GN'R frontman broke his leg prior to the band's reunion tour, FOO FIGHTERS and GUNS N' ROSES have shared the stage on several occasions, including at the 2021 BottleRock Music Festival.

Grohl reportedly took the train to his band's surprise appearance at Glastonbury on Friday and appeared in a photo posted by Great Western Railway's official Twitter account that showed him posing with the train's guard.

The picture was captioned: "Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train! You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains! #FooFighters #Glastonbury23 #TheChurnups."

GUNS N' ROSES' 24-song, two-hour-plus set on the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury included the recent singles "Absurd" and "Hard Skool".

In its review of GUNS N' ROSES' performance at Glastonbury, Independent called it "the worst Glastonbury headline set of all time" and referred to Rose as the band's "fatal flaw." The reviewer, Mark Beaumont, wrote: "Rose makes the whole thing sound like a Muppet Show pastiche of hard rock. It's his voice: a creature that, were you to take it to a vet, would come home in a cardboard box. Mumbling vague approximations of English words as if chronically constipated (if you've hit the goat curry hard enough, you'll feel his intestinal pain),he flips between a lower register that resembles a clogged lawnmower and a higher one that sounds like Barry Gibb suffering the mother of all wedgies."

During FOO FIGHTERS' set at Glastonbury — where they were billed as THE CHURN UPSGrohl dedicated the final song, "Everlong", to band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

