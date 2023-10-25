Watch Pro-Shot Video Of NITA STRAUSS And DOROTHY's Performance At Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles-born guitar hero Nita Strauss and Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin performed their single "Victorious" for the first time ever this past Sunday, October 22 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Professionally filmed video of their appearance — shot and edited by Edwin Daboub — can be seen below.

When the performance was first announced last week, Nita said in a statement: "I'm so honored to join my sister Dorothy and fiancée Josh in performing 'Victorious' at SoFi stadium this week. Let's hope the song is a premonition for the team! Go Rams!"

Strauss serves as the official guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams and the theme of this week's game was L.A. Bold — celebrating the arts and culture of what makes L.A. such a special place.

The studio version of "Victorious" is included on Strauss's sophomore solo album, "The Call Of The The Void", which was released this past summer via Sumerian Records.

The official video for "Victorious", featuring teen guitar star on the rise Charlotte Milstein, along with U.S. Olympian Mikaela Meyer, can be seen below.

"'Victorious' is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight," Strauss said. "Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park."

"The Call of the The Void" is a star-studded affair featuring additional guest vocals from DISTURBED's David Draiman, ARCH ENEMY's Alissa White-Gluz, HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Chris Motionless, IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén, Alice Cooper and Lilith Czar.