Watch Pro-Shot Video Of SEBASTIAN BACH, MATT SORUM And GILBY CLARKE Performing GUNS N' ROSES' 'Patience' In Brazil

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP),Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES) and Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES) performed at a private event on September 3 at Usina Monte Alegre, a 400,000-square-meter space in Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil. The concert served as the launch of ViralCure, an impact-first DeSci (Decentralized Science) platform to support healthcare-oriented research and development in alternative ways. The event was staged by Sthorm, a mission-driven special unit leveraging blockchain technologies for the advancement and dissemination of social and environmentally applied sciences, and it was attended by only 300 guests, including soccer player Ronaldo Fenômeno, socialite Ana Paula Junqueira, artist Tulio Dek and wingsuit champion Gabriel Lott.

Professionally filmed video of Bach, Sorum and Clarke performing the GUNS N' ROSES classic "Patience" can be seen below.

One of the invited guests, Paulo Baron, head honcho of entertainment company Top Link Music, previously shared video footage of the performance by Bach, Gibbons, Sorum and Clarke as well as several photos from the party.

Sorum is the co-founder of Sthorm, which has been described as a global hub of future-minded entrepreneurs, scientists, cypherpunks, and artists collaborating to drive disruptive solutions that have a genuine impact on society.

Sorum, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion, which features singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The 61-year-old musician, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Matt was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, Slash and McKagan attended the ceremony, while Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.