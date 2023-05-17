Watch Pro-Shot Video Of SLASH's Guest Appearance With DOROTHY At The Troubadour

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash joined DOROTHY on stage on March 31 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California to perform the song "Gifts From The Holy Ghost". Professionally filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

DOROTHY is the band led by Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin.

"Gifts From The Holy Ghost" is the title track of DOROTHY's latest album, which was released in April 2022 via Roc Nation.

"Gifts From The Holy Ghost" was described in a press release as Dorothy's "most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet."

Martin's life changed forever when she was forced to face death on her tour bus some four years ago. After her guitar technician had taken an overdose, Dorothy instinctively began praying for his survival. While he may have temporarily died, the technician was astonishingly, miraculously restored back to life. It was this moment that seemed to bring Dorothy to life too. It was this divine intervention that caused a radical and spiritual awakening in the singer, the result of which can be heard on "Gifts From The Holy Ghost", Dorothy's third studio album as front person for DOROTHY.

While the band's first, irreverently named album "Rockisdead", was made on a combination of whiskey and heartbreak — inspiring Rolling Stone to name them one of rock's most exciting new acts, and Jay-Z to sign them to his label Roc Nation — "Gifts" was built on recovery, health, and holiness, in a way that reverses the clichéd "good girl gone bad" narrative.

With the combined powers of Keith Wallen, Jason Hook, Scott Stevens, Phil X, Trevor Lukather, Joel Hamilton and the legendary ear of producer Chris Lord Alge, "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" is made from a musical palette which seems to encompass each of the musicians' influences, as well as many of the essential sounds of rock music's history — from swampy blues to '90s alternative — in a way that makes the case for rock and roll itself.

Dorothy has always been an instinctual writer and artist. Throughout her life, she's been asking the big questions, both in and outside her art: "What's the meaning of life? Why are we here? How are we here?" When she couldn't find the answers to those questions, she'd numb out the empty uncertainty with drugs and alcohol. She was eventually admitted to rehab and a new chapter was opened in her spiritual journey.