Watch: QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Plays First Concert In More Than Three Years

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years last night (Friday, May 26) at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's 11-song set included the live debut of the band's new single, "Emotion Sickness", which will appear on their long-awaited eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman…", due on June 16 via Matador.

The setlist was as follows:

01. No One Knows

02. The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

03. My God Is The Sun

04. If I Had A Tail

05. The Evil Has Landed

06. I Sat By The Ocean

07. Emotion Sickness (live debut)

08. Little Sister

09. Sick, Sick, Sick

10. Go With The Flow

11. A Song For The Dead

Fan-filmed video can be seen below (courtesy of Cory Copeland YouTube channel).

"In Times New Roman…" was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. The album will be available across all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl will be available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last album, 2017's "Villains", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."