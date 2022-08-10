Watch: RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Kicks Off Five-Night Stand At Madison Square Garden

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE kicked off a five-night stand at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden Monday night (August 8). The shows are part of the reunited band's "Public Service Announcement" tour, which kicked off last month at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Singer Zack De La Rocha, who got hurt during a concert in Chicago on July 11, once again had to be carried on stage by two members of the crew and performed from a seated position for the entire set.

The band opened the show with "Bombtrack", a song from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's classic 1992 debut album, and closed the set with "Killing In The Name". Other tracks performed during the concert included "Bulls On Parade", "Guerrilla Radio", "Sleep Now In The Fire", "Wake Up", "Testify" and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost Of Tom Joad".

The setlist for the August 8 gig was as follows:

01. Bombtrack

02. People Of The Sun

03. Bulls On Parade

04. Bullet In The Head

05. Testify

06. Take The Power Back

07. Wake Up

08. Guerrilla Radio

09. Down Rodeo

10. Know Your Enemy

11. Calm Like A Bomb

12. Sleep Now In The Fire

13. Born Of A Broken Man

14. War Within A Breath

15. The Ghost Of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)

16. Freedom

17. Township Rebellion

18. Killing In The Name

At the "Public Service Announcement" kick-off concert in East Troy, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE decried the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the federal constitutional right to an abortion. De La Rocha repeatedly screamed "freedom" while a video screen flashed with statements about gun violence, black maternal mortality and abortion access.

"Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level," read the screen for several seconds.

De La Rocha reportedly injured his leg four songs into the band's set at the United Center on July 11, while Zack and his bandmates were performing "Bullet In The Head", a classic song from the group's 1992 self-titled debut album.

A short time later, De La Rocha told the crowd: "I don't know what happened to my leg right now, but you know what? We're gonna keep this fuckin' shit goin'. If I have to crawl across this stage. We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too fuckin' far."

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's comeback tour will continue through mid-August. The massive trek features support from RUN THE JEWELS.

The current tour marks the first time the reunited rap-metal quartet has hit the road together since 2011.

This past January, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE postponed the start date of the U.S. leg of its "Public Service Announcement" tour to this summer. The North American leg of the trek was originally slated to begin in March 2020 before it was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE shows that were supposed to take place between March 31 and May 23 will now take place in early 2023.

Prior to the current tour, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Tom Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Tim Commerford (bass) and Brad Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.