Watch: ROB ZOMBIE Plays First Concert With Bassist ROB 'BLASKO' NICHOLSON In 18 Years

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper launched the 2024 leg of their "Freaks On Parade" tour on Tuesday, August 20 at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The concert marked Zombie's first live appearance with bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson in 18 years.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Demon Speeding

02. Super-Charger Heaven (WHITE ZOMBIE song)

03. Feel So Numb

04. Well, Everybody's Fucking In A U.F.O.

05. What Lurks On Channel X?

06. Superbeast

07. The Lords Of Salem

08. The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

09. Never Gonna Stop (The Red, Red Kroovy)

10. Dead City Radio And The New Gods Of Supertown

11. The Satanic Rites Of Blacula

12. More Human Than Human (WHITE ZOMBIE song)

13. Living Dead Girl

14. Thunder Kiss '65 (WHITE ZOMBIE song)

15. Dragula

Blasko's return to Rob Zombie was announced in January.

Nicholson rejoined the group just hours after the shock rocker's longtime bassist Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery revealed that he was exiting the band after 18 years.

"After 18 years I am thrilled to announce that Blasko has returned," Zombie wrote on Instagram on January 30. "The original four-string Zombie monster is back. Get ready for a crazy summer of mayhem."

Blasko was a member of Rob Zombie's band from 1997 through 2006, playing bass on the first three Zombie albums: "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".

Nicholson left ZOMBIE in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band.

Montgomery's debut performance with ROB ZOMBIE came on May 24, 2006 during an appearance on CBS's "Late Night Show with David Letterman".

Montgomery played bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" (2010),"Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" (2013),"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" (2016) and "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" (2021).

In the fall of 2022, John 5 left ROB ZOMBIE to join MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for that band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. John 5 has since been replaced in Zombie's band by returning guitarist Mike Riggs.

Rob Zombie's current band consists of Zombie, Riggs, Blasko and drummer Ginger Fish, who has played with Rob since 2011.