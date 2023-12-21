Watch: ROBIN ZANDER, TOMMY THAYER, SEBASTIAN BACH, Others Perform At CRISS ANGEL's 56th-Birthday Bash

Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK),Tommy Thayer (KISS),Mark Slaughter (SLAUGHTER),George Lynch (DOKKEN),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),Kip Winger (WINGER),Taime Downe (FASTER PUSSYCAT),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT) and Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS) are among the artists who performed at illusionist Criss Angel's 56th birthday party this past Monday night (December 18) at the House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The private Eddie Trunk-hosted event was a benefit for the Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation to raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Criss's own son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015. Also in attendance at the party were stars like Tony Orlando, Steven Van Zandt, Paul Stanley (KISS),Mark Davis and Danny Koker.

Through the Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation, Angel not only supports Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's mission by granting wishes, but also financially contributes to the organization to ensure every eligible child in Southern Nevada gets a wish. With no federal funding, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada relies on community partners to fund wishes and Angel has repeatedly showed up for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's kids as one of its most valued community partners.

On a national level, Angel has been awarded both the "Male Wish Granter Of The Year" in 2010 and the "Chris Greicius Award" in 2007, the highest honor bestowed by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Johnny Crisstopher received his Make-A-Wish to meet You Tuber Ryan ToysReview in December 2018. In 2022, Angel announced that Johnny was finally able to ring the cancer-free bell symbolizing his remission and the end of treatment.

