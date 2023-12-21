  • facebook
Watch: ROBIN ZANDER, TOMMY THAYER, SEBASTIAN BACH, Others Perform At CRISS ANGEL's 56th-Birthday Bash

December 21, 2023

Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK),Tommy Thayer (KISS),Mark Slaughter (SLAUGHTER),George Lynch (DOKKEN),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),Kip Winger (WINGER),Taime Downe (FASTER PUSSYCAT),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT) and Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS) are among the artists who performed at illusionist Criss Angel's 56th birthday party this past Monday night (December 18) at the House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The private Eddie Trunk-hosted event was a benefit for the Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation to raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Criss's own son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015. Also in attendance at the party were stars like Tony Orlando, Steven Van Zandt, Paul Stanley (KISS),Mark Davis and Danny Koker.

Through the Johnny Crisstopher Charitable Foundation, Angel not only supports Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's mission by granting wishes, but also financially contributes to the organization to ensure every eligible child in Southern Nevada gets a wish. With no federal funding, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada relies on community partners to fund wishes and Angel has repeatedly showed up for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada's kids as one of its most valued community partners.

On a national level, Angel has been awarded both the "Male Wish Granter Of The Year" in 2010 and the "Chris Greicius Award" in 2007, the highest honor bestowed by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Johnny Crisstopher received his Make-A-Wish to meet You Tuber Ryan ToysReview in December 2018. In 2022, Angel announced that Johnny was finally able to ring the cancer-free bell symbolizing his remission and the end of treatment.

Thanks Robin Zander for letting me jam.. Happy birthday Criss Angel! All to benefit the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation crissangel.com

Posted by Tommy Thayer on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A couple of quick snapshots from last nights incredible Criss Angel benefit and birthday party at the House of Blues…

Posted by Phil Soussan Music page on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Happy birthday @Criss Angel ! Hosted Criss’s birthday party and charity event for pediatric cancer last night @...

Posted by Eddie Trunk on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

It was another star studded Monday night in Las Vegas at the House of Blues.This time celebrating the Birthday for Criss...

Posted by David Plastik on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

WHAT AN AMAZING NIGHT! Criss Angel sure knows how to throw a party! His private party was an auction to support his...

Posted by Sally Steele on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Amazing night honoring the @crissangel cause - 'Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation' - Catching up with...

Posted by Kristi Adair on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

I caught up with Robin Zander last night at Criss Angel's private party for his charity last night. Robin's face lit up...

Posted by VEGAS ROCKS! Magazine on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Another great Monday in Las Vegas. The Criss Angel Birthday party & Charity Event for his son Johnny Crisstopher . A star studded musical event @hoblasvegas . #photographybydavidplastik #crissangel

Posted by Vintage Music Images on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

