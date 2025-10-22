SCORPIONS/Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE To Perform KISS Classics With SWEDEN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Mikkey Dee, the veteran Swedish hard rock drummer best known for his work with MOTÖRHEAD, SCORPIONS and KING DIAMOND, will team up with the Sweden Symphony Orchestra in early 2026 to embark on a six-date Swedish tour during which they will perform "the amazing hits by KISS". According to a press release, "the result will be a unique experience where the power of rock meets the magnificence of the orchestra. Audiences can expect a night filled with iconic songs, powerful arrangements, humor and an orchestra made up in classic KISS style — a playful and grand tribute to the band's legacy and energy."

Among the musicians performing with Dee will be Mats Levén, the powerhouse Swedish vocalist who is known for his work with Yngwie Malmsteen, CANDLEMASS, VANDENBERG and tours with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA.

Behind the conductor's desk will be Ulf Wadenbrandt, who is best known for his symphonic pop and rock concerts and has also made several records with crossover music, mainly classical, pop and rock.

Together with his very own Sweden Symphony Orchestra, as well as other collaborations, Ulf has made extensive performances on stage and also on national TV and radio in Sweden.

Wadenbrandt has also conducted orchestras such as Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Russian Philarmonic Orchestra, Norrköping Symphony Orchestra, the Dala Sinfonietta, the Jönköping Sinfonietta, Borås Symphony Orchestra and many more.

Ulf has directed many of Sweden's greatest performing artists, many of them also internationally known, such as Robert Wells, E-TYPE, Agnes Carlson, Loreen and Peter Jöback. Internationally artists like Susan Boyle and Elena Paparitzou have also performed with Ulf.

With the habit of moving successfully between musical genres on stage and on record using creative collaboration and musical boldness, Ulf sets new standards for what a symphonic orchestra is able to do.

"The Amazing Hits By Kiss" 2026 tour dates:

Feb. 28 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Konserthuset

Mar. 06 - Örebro, Sweden @ Konserthus

Mar. 07 - Helsingborg, Sweden @ Konserthus

Mar. 13 - Jönköping, Sweden @ Spira

Mar. 14 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Frihamnskyrkan

Mar. 15 - Norrköping, Sweden @ De Geerhallen

A Swede of Greek descent, Mikkey has been known for his speed and precision since his mid-1980s stint with KING DIAMOND. After moving to Copenhagen to play with GEISHA in 1985, Dee joined KING DIAMOND, who were looking for additional members to complete their lineup. Dee played on the KING DIAMOND recordings "Fatal Portrait" (1986),"Abigail" (1987) and "Them", and continued to play as a session drummer for the recording sessions of the "Conspiracy" album (1989),after which he was replaced. He joined Don Dokken for his solo album, "Up From The Ashes" (1990),with the music videos for the songs "Stay" and "Mirror Mirror" receiving airplay on MTV's "Headbangers Ball". The band headlined their own tour, as well as opened for JUDAS PRIEST. During this time, Dee also filled in a short time playing for WORLD WAR THREE (WWIII).

Lemmy had been repeatedly asking Mikkey to join MOTÖRHEAD since 1985, and in 1992, when asked once again, Dee accepted the offer, replacing Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor. Dee's first gig with the band was on August 30, 1992 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Dee has been a member of the SCORPIONS since 2016, having joined the band in the wake of MOTÖRHEAD's untimely dissolution following Lemmy's death. To date, Dee has only played on one of the band's albums, 2022's "Rock Believer".