Watch: SAMMY HAGAR Honored With Star On 'Hollywood Walk Of Fame'

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce honored rocker Sammy Hagar with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame earlier today (Tuesday, April 30) at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Hagar received his star in the category of Recording. Speakers included emcee Guy Fieri, who was joined by John Mayer and Tom Consolo, Hagar's longtime manager. Video of the ceremony can be found below.

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk Of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and worldwide have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor rock legend Sammy Hagar for his contributions to the world of rock and roll music," stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. "From his humble beginnings in Fontana, California to strolling the Hollywood Walk Of Fame as a young boy, he has truly come a long way."

For the last five decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists, amassing 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. His decades-long career has spanned breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE and his multi-platinum solo career to Sammy's ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, and now his latest supergroup, THE CIRCLE. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, including "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and has earned himself the highest respect in the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Sammy is also a dedicated philanthropist, a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, and an auspicious entrepreneur.

Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 1990, Sammy has turned a lifelong passion for great food, music, and spirits into a thriving lifestyle brand encompassing successful restaurants, bars, spirits and retail. A pioneer in the spirits industry, Hagar made history with his creation and eventual sale of Cabo Wabo Tequila. His award-winning portfolio spirits now includes Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a partnership with Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails and Red Rocker Brewing Co.

For decades, his annual birthday bash has been one of the year's most legendary jam sessions for rock stars to perform at and coveted events for music fans to attend. There are now Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, plus four Sammy's Beach Bar and Grill restaurants, which are located in the major airports of Maui, Honolulu, Cleveland and Las Vegas. In spring 2023, Sammy introduced Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach, California. Sammy donates his proceeds from Sammy's Beach Bar and Grill and Cabo Wabo Beach Club to local charities. On May 17, Sammy's Island will launch at the Palms Casino Resort, a tropical pool getaway featuring delicious food, refreshing cocktails made with Hagar's signature spirits, and live music performances. The grand opening of Stage Red, a performance venue which has been renamed in his honor, opening on June 15. The theater, in Hagar's hometown, will serve as a cornerstone for city leaders' plans to create a regional draw in downtown Fontana, California.

Never one to hit the brakes, Sammy expanded his successes into publishing, television, radio and beyond. His three books include "Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites From The Red Rocker", "Are We Having Any Fun Yet?" and "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock", his No. 1 New York Times best-selling memoir. On television, fans have watched him on season 11 of "The Voice", where he was a mentor for Team Adam, and during five seasons of the hit series "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar". He's also the host of "Sammy Hagar's Top Rock Countdown", a weekly syndicated radio show broadcast to 90-plus U.S. stations.

His debut album with THE CIRCLE, "Space Between", entered the U.S. Billboard 200 chart at No. 4 on May 10, 2019, and debuted at No. 1 on four Billboard charts. Their second album, "Crazy Times", dropped in September 2022, and debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Album chart — their second top 10. The album was produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and the band's tour in support of the album earned universal praise from fans and critics alike.

This summer, Hagar and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham will join forces with guitar great Joe Satriani for the highly anticipated "The Best Of All Worlds" tour.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played many of these songs with VAN HALEN on the 04' 'Best Of Both Worlds' tour," said Hagar. "With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years which will be really cool for the fans, and us."

Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar's career including VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and THE CIRCLE, so fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last four decades, including "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy", "Best Of Both Worlds", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way To Rock", "Right Now", "Eagles Fly" and more.

In 2021, Sammy was the first person to be awarded the accreditation of Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico, for his contribution to the development and promotion of Los Cabos and the economic growth of México.

Sammy's humble beginnings instilled in him an unstoppable work ethic that's been the driving force behind his rise to the top as a musician and entrepreneur — and continues to fuel his dedication as a philanthropist. "It's where all my drive comes from," Sammy explains. "I was willing to work hard to ensure I was never poor again. Even now, I can still go to that place and remember that feeling, but now it drives me to want to give back and to show kids that if you work hard, there's going to be an open door out." Sammy and his wife Kari created the Hagar Family Foundation in 2008 and have personally donated more than $4 million back to local communities, including giving to food banks in every city he's performed in for more than a decade. In 2014 he also founded "Acoustic-4-A-Cure", an annual Bay Area concert benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF's Benioff Children's Hospital, that's featured performances by some of the biggest names in music. In recent years, he's also become an in-demand speaker alongside new friends like Warren Buffett, but his favorite role remains being a great husband, father, and grandfather.