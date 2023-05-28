Watch: SAMMY HAGAR Joined By MICHAEL ANTHONY, NANCY WILSON, Others At Eighth Annual 'Acoustic-4-A-Cure'

The Lively Dog and Tim Bracken YouTube channels have uploaded video of the eighth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert, which was held on May 13. In celebration of the event's return home to the Fillmore in San Francisco for the first time post-Covid, Sammy Hagar brought together a star-studded lineup that's heavy on music icons from The City by the Bay (in alphabetical order): Michael Anthony, Chris Isaak, Vic Johnson, Taj Mahal, Don Was, Bob Weir and Nancy Wilson (HEART). Sammy and fellow San Francisco Bay Area music legend Bob Weir reteamed to host the event for a third time, in addition to performing. Benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF's Benioff Children's Hospital, Acoustic-4-A-Cure 2023 delivered true once-in-a-lifetime musical moments and collaborative jams that the concert event has become synonymous with.

When this year's event was first announced, Hagar said in a statement: "I'm thrilled that we're back for an eighth year and back home at the Fillmore in San Francisco where it all began. Most of all, I'm so grateful to my friends and partners who lend their unconditional support year after year. We're able to produce an arena level show at an intimate venue and keep the ticket prices affordable because these incredible artists donate their time and deliver unbelievable performances so all of the profits can go directly to an incredible cause. That's my kind of philanthropy!"

Now in its eighth year, Acoustic-4-A-Cure has quickly become one of the year's hottest tickets, with legendary artists performing acoustic sets, epic collaborations, and impromptu jams from the stages of intimate and storied San Francisco venues like The Fillmore. The benefit was created by Bay Area rock legends Hagar and James Hetfield (METALLICA),whose vision was to raise needed funds and awareness for the pediatric cancer research by throwing a must-see concert for fans and donating all the proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In past years, artists including Michael Anthony, Billie Joe Armstrong, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Jerry Cantrell, Kevin Cronin, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Fleetwood, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, James Hetfield, Vic Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Tommy Lee, Taj Mahal, John Mayer, Sarah McLachlan, Pat Monahan, Linda Perry, Chad Smith, Adam Sandler, Joe Satriani, Rick Springfield, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson have lent their support with truly remarkable performances.

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital creates an environment where children and their families find compassionate care at the forefront of scientific discovery, with more than 150 experts in 50 medical specialties serving patients throughout Northern California and beyond. The hospital admits about 5,000 children each year, including 2,000 babies born in the hospital.

UCSF Medical Center is recognized throughout the world as a leading academic medical center that provides innovative treatments, uses advanced technology, fosters collaboration among clinicians and scientists, and employs a highly compassionate team of doctors, nurses and staff.