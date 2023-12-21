  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: SCORPIONS Team Up With YOSHIKI For Special Performance Of 'Wind Of Change'

December 21, 2023

Yoshiki — composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS — collaborated with German hard rock legends SCORPIONS on a special performance of "Wind Of Change". The clip, which can be seen below, is featured in the music documentary film "Yoshiki: Under The Sky", which had its international premiere this past September at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City's Times Square, featuring Yoshiki leading a global concert featuring today's top musical artists.

Directed by Yoshiki, the project is the artist's first feature film as director and was conceived during the recent period when musicians could not connect with their fans.

Yoshiki has gathered an extraordinary collection of artists for a deeply emotional journey, including a heartbreaking interaction with the husband of a terminally ill fan and a celebration of voices joined from across international borders. The film features powerful live performances by THE CHAINSMOKERS (USA),St. Vincent (USA),Sarah Brightman (England),SCORPIONS (Germany),Hyde (Japan),Sugizo (Japan),SIXTONES (Japan),Jane Zhang (China),Lindsey Stirling (USA),Nicole Scherzinger (USA),and more.

Interspersed throughout the film are interviews with Yoshiki about his passion for music and the pain of having lost loved ones. The film celebrates the healing power of music and Yoshiki's resolve to never give up.

The film's debut came just one month before Yoshiki performed his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour With Orchestra 2023 "Requiem", headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo),Royal Albert Hall (London),Dolby Theater (L.A.),and Carnegie Hall (New York). This tour was the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Yoshiki said: "When I first began working on this project, I didn't know when we would all be able to gather in the same place and share the joy of music. Coming together with these great artists from around the world, we were able to create a theatrical experience that I'm very proud of. I'm so grateful for everyone who joined us on this journey."

The critically acclaimed documentary film about Yoshiki's band X JAPAN"We Are X" — was released in 2016 in 30 countries, winning awards at the SXSW and Sundance film festivals.

Photo courtesy of Prime PR Group, Inc.

Find more on Scorpions
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).