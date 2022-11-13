Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH And TRACII GUNS Cover LED ZEPPELIN's 'Whole Lotta Love' On 'Kiss Kruise'

Video of Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) and Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) performing a cover of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Whole Lotta Love" on November 1 aboard this year's "Kiss Kruise" can be seen below. They were joined by bassist Todd Kerns, guitarist Brent Woods and drummer Brent Fitz.

Two years ago, Sebastian was asked on Twitter to name his favorite ZEPPELIN track. He responded: "In the light, song remains the same, all of led Zeppelin III, all of my love, Carollabusa or whatever that is, whole lotta love almost doesn't count because I've heard it so many times but of course it's deadly and sexy and the best of the best. I dig @RobertPlant solo = LedZep".

In 2020, footage emerged of a pre-fame Bach covering LED ZEPPELIN's "Rock And Roll" at the wedding of renowned rock photographer Mark Weiss in New Jersey in 1987. Joining Sebastian for that performance were Zakk Wylde — who'd just joined Ozzy Osbourne's band — plus MADAM X bassist Chris "Godzilla" Doliber, photographer Dave "Face" Feld and Weiss himself.

In 1997, Bach was featured on a LED ZEPPELIN tribute album, "Stairway To Heaven: Tribute To Led Zeppelin", performing "Communication Breakdown" and "Immigrant Song".

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired.