Watch SEBASTIAN BACH, MATT SORUM And GILBY CLARKE Perform SKID ROW And GUNS N' ROSES Classics With KINGS OF CHAOS

KINGS OF CHAOS performed this past Friday night (May 27) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana for Miller Lite Carb Day. The supergroup's lineup for the show included Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),John Waite, Lita Ford and Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER). They were joined by guitarist Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES),bassist Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB) and drummer Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER). Warren DeMartini (RATT),who was originally scheduled to take part in the gig, tested positive for COVID-19 days before the show and was replaced by Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach).

The full setlist was as follows:

01. Bitch Is Back (Elton John cover)

02. Cherry Bomb (THE RUNAWAYS cover)

03. Kiss Me Deadly (Lita Ford cover)

04. Don't Tell Me You Love Me (NIGHT RANGER cover)

05. High Enough (DAMN YANKEES cover)

06. Sister Christian (NIGHT RANGER cover)

07. Highway To Hell (AC/DC cover)

08. Head First (THE BABYS cover)

09. Change (John Waite cover)

10. Missing You (John Waite cover)

11. Whole Lotta Love (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

12. Lay It Down (RATT cover)

13. Round And Round (RATT cover)

14. 18 & Life (SKID ROW cover)

15. Youth Gone Wild (SKID ROW cover)

16. Paradise City (GUNS N' ROSES cover)

Originally formed in 2012 as ROCK 'N' ROLL ALL STARS, KINGS OF CHAOS features a core lineup of members as well as a rotating cast of guest musicians.

KINGS OF CHAOS has recorded just one song so far: a cover of DEEP PURPLE's "Never Before" for the 2012 tribute album "Re-Machined: A Tribute To Deep Purple's 'Machine Head'".

During an appearance on the "2 Hours With Matt Pinfield" podcast, Sorum, who founded KINGS OF CHAOS, talked about the project's formation. He said: "The music business is more difficult to navigate than ever, especially for a guy that's been around a while," he said. "I've had an illustrious career, but it's always been, like, super-high, super-low, like riding the wildest roller coaster ever known to man. [Laughs] Emotionally, it's been challenging. When VELVET REVOLVER broke up, for me, it was like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe I pulled off another band.' So it kind of knocked the wind out of me, and I didn't really want to jump back into doing another band or project right away.

"When I started doing KINGS OF CHAOS, it became strictly about fun," he continued. "I decided, 'I'm going to pull a bucket list, [and] I'm going to call guys that I never had the balls to call, and have no fear. There's one or two answers that you can get — yes or no. And you've got to be able to accept no. Don't take it personal. I called Keith Richards. I called Jimmy Page. I called [Robert] Plant. I didn't care. I was just, like, finding them and calling them. And some of them said yes — not Robert Plant, dammit [laughs] — but Steven Tyler, Robin Zander, Billy Gibbons, Joe Elliott, Slash, the DeLeo brothers. I go and play with my friends, and it's a blast."