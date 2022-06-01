SHINEDOWN Releases Soaring New Anthem 'Daylight'

SHINEDOWN have released a soaring and poignant anthem, "Daylight". Offering an assurance that you are never alone, the single's meaningful portrait of a vital human connection reflects the importance of our relationships and the people in our lives whose support and empathy help get us through to the next day. The track is taken from SHINEDOWN's upcoming album, "Planet Zero", which will arrive on July 1 via Atlantic.

Comments singer Brent Smith: "This is about the human condition. We've got to live, and we've got to live with one another. And that should be something that is celebrated and not tolerated. That's what 'Daylight' really represents. It's our humanity. It's an understanding that we're all on this planet together, and we've got to figure out ways to take care of one another. A lot of times, it may just be asking someone 'are you okay?' because you could potentially save someone's life just by asking. We can't lose our empathy and courage towards each other, or our willingness to pick someone up if you see them on their knees, because there's gonna be a moment in time when you need someone to pick you up."

"Daylight" is the latest addition to a catalog that has earned the SHINEDOWN members recognition for their timely and relevant messages behind their chart-topping hits that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but the greater public and our culture at large. With more than 6.5 billion global streams, the record for the most mainstream rock No. 1 hits ever, platinum or gold certification for all their albums, and major media praise, SHINEDOWN has cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music.

"Planet Zero"'s previously released lead single "Planet Zero" and album track "The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo" introduced an album that is an incisive yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in the last few years, seeing SHINEDOWN take on the forces that are keeping us divided at a time when we need to be coming together. The high-concept, viscerally charged album, produced by SHINEDOWN's Eric Bass, takes a hard look at the divisiveness among those of differing ideologies, cancel culture ran rampant, the toxicity of social media, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of these things on mental health and humanity. A dystopian saga that warns of dangerous dehumanizing consequences, "Planet Zero" is a reminder that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding. The album also shares hope, perseverance, triumph, and reminders that we all need one another, like on "Daylight". After all, it is the band's impassioned striving for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output.

The "Planet Zero" world tour (produced by Live Nation) begins in Bonner Springs, Kansas on September 3 with special guests JELLY ROLL and John Harvie, kicking off a U.S. run of fall shows that will see the record-breaking, chart-topping band bring their new music, No. 1 hits, fan favorites and biggest stage show yet to cities from coast to coast. The routing also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, California. Beginning June 3, SHINEDOWN will embark on a Europe run of festival performances and select shows with IRON MAIDEN followed by Canadian dates with special guests POP EVIL and AYRON JONES in July and August.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh