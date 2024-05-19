Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Classics In Bensalem During Spring 2024 North American Tour

The Tully Blanchard YouTube channel has uploaded video of Sebastian Bach's entire May 18 concert at Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Bach's 16-song set included two tracks from his new solo album, "Child Within The Man" — "What Do I Got To Lose?" and "Everybody Bleeds" — along with 13 SKID ROW classics.

The setlist for the show was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. What Do I Got To Lose?

02. Slave To The Grind (SKID ROW song)

03. Here I Am (SKID ROW song)

04. Big Guns (SKID ROW song)

05. Sweet Little Sister (SKID ROW song)

06. 18 And Life (SKID ROW song)

07. Can't Stand The Heartache (SKID ROW song)

08. Piece Of Me (SKID ROW song)

09. Everybody Bleeds

10. Rattlesnake Shake (SKID ROW song)

11. The Threat (SKID ROW song)

12. Monkey Business (SKID ROW song)

13. Tom Sawyer (RUSH cover)

15. I Remember You (SKID ROW song)

16. Youth Gone Wild (SKID ROW song)

On the May 10 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Bach addressed a physical injury that he sustained during his recently completed run of dates in Latin America. The former SKID ROW singer said: "We just did six or seven shows in South America. And I got good news and bad news about that. The good news was the shows were incredible. The bad news, and I'm saying this to myself as much as I'm saying it to you, the days of my figure-eight headbanging are past me now. I cannot do that anymore. Tom Araya [SLAYER] had to stop doing it. Phil Anselmo [PANTERA] had to stop doing it. I just did six shows when I was doing it the way I usually do it, and when I got home, I have spent the last five days fucking paralyzed, taking Swedish massage, doing yin yoga stretching because my neck and my back are telling me, 'Dude, that shit is fucking over now.' And it's freaking me out, because I feel like Gene Simmons [KISS] going on stage without the makeup. That's part of my show. But what can you do?"

In a 2013 interview with Blinded By Sound, Sebastian seemingly predicted that he would not be able to continue performing the same way into his late 50s. He said at the time: "Well, you know, Tom Araya from SLAYER is one the the greatest frontmen of all time and he injured his neck and back from headbanging in that figure-eight motion that I do all the time. He destroyed his back and had to get surgery and is not physically able to headbang anymore because of the damage he's done. I'm not at that point yet or anything, but when you're banging your head as hard as you can, I kind of wonder what's happening to my brain as it's bashing into the wall of my skull. I look at footage of myself and think, 'Maybe that's not so good for you.' [Laughs] I don't see most people banging their heads like trying to snap their craniums off their necks. Basically, the reason I'm telling you and the world is that it's more impressive to me, artistically, to be more accurate and good than be a cheeerleader."

Bach kicked off his "What Do I Got To Lose?" spring 2024 North American tour on May 10 at Southport Music Hall in Jefferson, Louisiana.

"Child Within The Man" was released on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The LP was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album is available on jewelcase CD, cassette, and double LP in a variety of color options.

Bach's "What Do I Got To Lose?" tour is a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances. The stateside tour will wrap June 29 in San Diego, California.