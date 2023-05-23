Watch SEPULTURA Perform At Florida's WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival

The IFM RAW YouTube channel has uploaded video of SEPULTURA's May 20 performance at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Check out the clips below.

SEPULTURA has joined forces with German thrash legends KREATOR for a North American co-headline tour, "Klash Of The Titans", in May and June of 2023. Support on the trek is coming from DEATH ANGEL and SPIRITWORLD.

Last year, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green was asked by the "Pollution Nocturne" radio show when fans can expect to see a follow-up to the band's 2020 album "Quadra". He responded: "It's really difficult to say what we'll do for the next album because we're just starting to tour for this album. So there's quite a bit of touring we need to do this year, till the end of the year, and then next year as well before we even start to think about going in the studio again. So I think our focus is really based on touring right now for 'Quadra'."

As for how it feels for him and his bandmates to be back on the road after a two-year pandemic-related break from touring, he said: "It feels great to be back. To play live music is everything to us; it really is a big part of our lives. And being away from it for so long was strange at first, but I think it made us stronger in a lot of ways. We were able to determine what we really enjoy in life, what we take note of what really matters in our lives. So that break actually helped in ways. Now being here playing, it feels unbelievable; it feels like something that was missing but now it's back; that piece that was missing is now there again."

SEPULTURA comprises Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

After relentless touring for its previous opus, 2017's "Machine Messiah", SEPULTURA returned to Sweden's Fascination Street Studios to once again work with producer Jens Bogren. "Quadra" saw the bandmembers pushing their own mental and physical boundaries and has been one of the group's hardest albums to complete.

The cover for "Quadra" was created by Christiano Menezes for Darkside Books. Revolving around the meaning of the number 4, the concept goes much deeper, as Kisser explained. "Quadra, among other meanings, is the Portuguese word for 'sport court' that by definition is a limited area of land, with regulatory demarcations, where according to a set of rules the game takes place," he said.

"We all come from different Quadras. The countries, all nations with their borders and traditions; culture, religions, laws, education and a set of rules where life takes place. Our personalities, what we believe, how we live, how we build societies and relationships, all depends on these set of rules that we grew up with. Concepts of creation, gods, death and ethics.

"Money, we are enslaved by this concept," he continued. "Who's poor and who's rich, that's how we measure people and material goods. Regardless of your Quadra, you need money to survive, the prime rule to play this game called life. Hence the coin.

"The coin is forged with the senator skull, who represents the set of rules and laws we live by; the world map on his head delimiting the borders of all nations, imaginary lines separating people by concepts of race and the sacred."

"Machine Messiah" was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks. Lyrically, the disc tackled the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.