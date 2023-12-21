Watch: SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Joins Brazilian Pop Music Icon IVETE SANGALO On Stage At Rio De Janeiro Stadium

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser joined Ivete Sangalo on stage at the Brazilian singing sensation's 30th-anniversary concert on Wednesday, December 20 at the Maracanã stadium in Rio De Janeiro.

Kisser and Sangalo performed her song "Cadê Dalila", originally released in 2009 as the lead single from her album "Pode Entrar". Andreas also played the solo section of the SEPULTURA classic "Refuse/Resist", to the delight of the 60,000-strong audience.

Sangalo is one of Brazil's leading female pop music icons with a remarkable career spanning three decades.

Ivete made a huge impression on the U.S. East Coast in 2010, when her Madison Square Garden concert in New York City sold out weeks in advance, resulting in a hugely successful CD and DVD, "Multishow Live - Ivete Sangalo At Madison Square Garden". The New York Times concert review headline summed up the excitement: "Arena Full Of Fans Caught Brazilian Fever And Had To Sing Along."

In 1999, after five years of success as lead singer of BANDA EVA, Sangalo branched out and has become one of the most important artists in Brazilian music. Ivete is the undisputed "Queen of Carnaval".

Earlier in the month, SEPULTURA announced that it will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year by embarking on a "farewell tour" which will cover the entire globe. Starting in March 2024, SEPULTURA will spend 18 months celebrating the band's past and the present one final time.

In the works for two years, SEPULTURA's final tour, titled "Celebrating Life Through Death", will start with dates in Brazil, and will include shows in Latin America and the United States, with the promise of additional dates to be revealed soon.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais, by Cavalera brothers Max (guitar, vocals) and Igor (drums). Guitarist Jairo Guedz joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Kisser.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their new son (who was born in January 2006).