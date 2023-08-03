  • facebook
Watch: SEVENDUST Plays Without Guitarist JOHN CONNOLLY After He Contracts COVID-19

August 3, 2023

SEVENDUST was forced to play the first two shows of its summer 2023 tour with ALTER BRIDGE and MAMMOTH WVH without guitarist John Connolly after he contracted COVID-19.

On Wednesday (August 2),Connolly released the following statement via social media: "To the SEVENDUST family- I had to do something this week that I have never had to do in my whole career – I had to miss a SEVENDUST show.

"In all of our years as a band, I have performed in every SEVENDUST concert played. Sadly, I had to miss last night and tonight.

"As people that follow my social media know, I have been training for my upcoming New York City marathon. During one of those sessions, I was exposed to COVID. To prevent any possible exposure from myself to my bandmates: Lajon, Clint, Vinnie, Morgan, our crew, ALTER BRIDGE and MAMMOTH WVH and their teams, local staff and attendees – I made the decision to sit out the first 2 shows.

"I was watching tonight's show via FaceTime and my SEVENDUST brothers sounded great. I feel fine and am now testing negative. I am all packed and ready to board my plane tomorrow to meet up with everyone and I'll be back rocking with you all soon."

Connolly sat out SEVENDUST's performances on August 1 at Buffalo Outer Harbor in Buffalo, New York and August 2 at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

SEVENDUST released its fourteenth studio album, "Truth Killer", on July 28 via the band's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

Originally known as RUMBLEFISH, then CRAWLSPACE, SEVENDUST emerged from Atlanta, Georgia's music scene in the mid-1990s and has had continued success ever since.

