Watch: Shopping At Walmart With ACE FREHLEY

Ace Frehley, who has lived in Sparta, New Jersey for the past few years with his fiancée, Lara Cove, has shared a new video of the couple shopping at what appears to be a local Walmart on the release day of his latest solo album, "10,000 Volts". A message accompanying the YouTube release of the clip describes the video as: "From CDs to fishing poles, t-shirts to donuts, shopping adventures with Lara are always out of this world!"

Frehley's YouTube channel had previously posted video of Ace and Lara grocery shopping at a local supermarket, as well as shopping for a new printer at a local office supply store Staples.

In a September 2020 interview with AXS TV's "At Home And Social With", Ace explained why he ended up moving back to the East Coast after living in California for several years. He said: "I originally grew up in the Bronx. I'm a native New Yorker. [In 2018], I hooked up with an elementary school teacher in New Jersey, moved in with her, her two kids and a dog, and now I'm a New Jerseyite. [Laughs]"

Elaborating on how he ended up in a relationship with a school teacher, Ace said: "Her name's Lara Cove. And I met her December 7th [2018] at a KISS convention in New Jersey that I was actually performing [at]. I met her on the 7th, and on the 8th, I performed my whole 1978 studio album live. It was standing room only. It was the only time I've ever done that. There might be YouTube videos of that floating around. I should have recorded it with a real camera crew, because I haven't done it since. But I met her the day before. She had a booth with these mugs. [Lifts glass featuring a painting of Ace's face from the classic 1970s KISS era] She painted one of me, Paul [Stanley], Gene [Simmons] and Peter [Criss]. She gave me this one. She's a very beautiful woman. We got to talking. And then she came to one of my shows subsequently, several months later. And one thing led to another. I don't think I need to go any further. [Laughs]"

Frehley, who previously said that he was "enjoying the seasons" living in the U.S. Northeast, later added: "I'm really excited because we just bought a six-thousand-square-foot house with a three-thousand-square-foot basement with a nine-foot ceiling, so I'm gonna build an amazing state-of-the-art recording studio there. And I'll be able to record my next several albums there."

"10,000 Volts" was released on February 23 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The 11-track LP was produced by Frehley and Steve Brown (TRIXTER) and

Ace released the single "10,000 Volts" on November 28, 2023. The track's music video — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — has garnered more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Ace's latest all-original album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.