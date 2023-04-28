Watch: SLASH Joins IGGY POP AND THE LOSERS At L.A. Concert For 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' And 'Louie Louie'

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash joined IGGY POP AND THE LOSERS onstage Thursday night (April 27) at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California to perform THE STOOGES' 1969 classic "I Wanna Be Your Dog" and a cover of the 1950s rock staple "Louie Louie". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Joining the legendary 76-year-old rocker Iggy Pop in the IGGY POP AND THE LOSERS lineup are Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and producer/songwriter Andrew Watt and Jamie Hince (THE KILLS) on guitar.

Iggy's latest album, "Every Loser", is his first to be released via the recently announced partnership between Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label founded by the album's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum executive producer Andrew Watt. Watt previously worked with Ozzy Osbourne on the metal icon's last two studio albums, including 2022's "Patient Number 9".

"I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that," Pop previously said about his new LP. "We made a record together the old-fashioned way… The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you."

For his part, Watt said: "Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive... I still can't believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn't get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go… turn it up and hold on."

Widely acknowledged as one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of all time, Pop is a singer, songwriter, musician, author, record producer, DJ and actor whose epic body of work has earned him both worldwide critical acclaim and fanatic cult success. Beginning in 1967 with his era-defining group THE STOOGES, Pop merged primal rock, blues, and free jazz into something altogether dangerous and new, paving the way for punk, post-punk, hard rock, and grunge. His landmark solo career — which kicked off with 1977's David Bowie-produced "The Idiot" and "Lust For Life" — has seen Pop traverse a stunning span of musical genres, inspiring generation after generation of rock 'n rollers with his iconoclastic songcraft, uncompromising performance style, and one-of-a-kind charisma. Perhaps the greatest living embodiment of rock and roll, Pop has never slowed down, pushing the art form forward for more than half a century, including his 2019's contemplative, critically acclaimed "Free".