Watch: SLASH Joins TOM MORELLO On Stage At GRASPOP METAL MEETING To Perform 'Interstate 80'

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash joined RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello on stage this past Thursday (June 15) at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium to perform the song "Interstate 80". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

The studio version of "Interstate 80", which also features Slash, originally appeared on Morello's "Comandante" EP, which came out in October 2020.

A couple of months after the EP's release, Slash and Morello discussed the making of the song, as well as the accompanying music video, which found the two guitar heroes revisiting their avatars from the Guitar Hero video game.

"I just thought it was the coolest and most original thing I've heard as an idea," Slash said about incorporating the cartoon avatars into the clip.

"This is the first time that Slash and I have dueled on record," Morello said. "But in the game Guitar Hero there were plenty of Morrell-ian, Slash-ian duels."

He continued: "I remember that game when it came out. It became my life and Slash's life because all of a sudden our fanbase went down to, like, five years old and we became these kind of cartoon avatars for a generation. So I wanted to bring that duel to life. A duel which you may have seen in your living room or your basement many times was made flesh."

Regarding his collaboration with Morello on "Interstate 80", Slash said: "He's just a blast to play with. He's got a great style and a great technique and a great sound. And I think our contrasting styles work really well together."

He continued: "On 'Interstate 80', I just did a bunch of solos throughout the song and then [Tom] did his solos and they cut them together and they just fit together great. It's like two completely different sides of the spectrum style-wise."

"Comandante" included a song called "Secretariat" which was said to be a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. Morello also offered up his take on Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child".