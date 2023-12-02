Watch: SLASH Performs LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH Classics At Hard Hat Lounge Re-Opening In Las Vegas

Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS),Franky Perez (APOCALYPTICA, DEADLAND RITUAL),Todd Morse (THE OFFSPRING) and Brent Fitz (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) are among the musicians who performed at the Hard Hat Lounge's "re-re-opening" on Friday, December 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They reportedly ran at least one GUNS N' ROSES classic ("It's So Easy") and performed a few covers, including "Immigrant Song" (LED ZEPPELIN),"War Pigs" (BLACK SABBATH),"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC) and "Always On The Run" (Lenny Kravitz). Joining them for a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Gimme Shelter" were Vegas singer-songwriter-musician Sherry St. Germain and Drew Johnson and Anthony Stasi from STONES tribute band SIN CITY STONES.

Sidoris, who is also a member of MAMMOTH WVH, owns the iconic dive bar, which closed for renovations earlier this year.

Last month, when the block party was first announced, Sidoris said in a statement: "We are thrilled to re-re-open with a refresh under the hood. We kept the 1960s charm without the grime, and for the first time in 60 years, Hard Hat has new plumbing, floors, and more importantly, a new, fresh scent! We cannot wait to reopen our doors and have the community back in to enjoy."

The venue's re-re-opening saw the introduction of partner Stay Tuned Burgers.

"Three years ago, I began my research by tasting all sorts of smash burgers in L.A., which inspired me to perfect my own version in my hometown of Vegas," said Bobby Meader, founder of Stay Tuned Burgers. "Partnering with Frank at Hard Hat was naturally a perfect fit! I am so excited to bring my hand-ground meat burgers to complement the brews at this iconic bar."

Hard Hat opened as a diner in 1962 and the mural on the wall behind the bar reportedly dates to that year.

Hard Hat is located at 1675 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102. It will be open from noon to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Slash, Franky Perez and Frank Sidoris at the grand re-opening of the Hard Hat Lounge. Not bad for a backyard block party. Posted by Al Mancini on Friday, December 1, 2023

Slash went on stage in Las Vegas with Brent Fitz & Frank Sidoris last night for the Hard Hat lounge grand opening #Slash Posted by Slash Addict on Saturday, December 2, 2023