  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: SLASH Performs LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH Classics At Hard Hat Lounge Re-Opening In Las Vegas

December 2, 2023

Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS),Franky Perez (APOCALYPTICA, DEADLAND RITUAL),Todd Morse (THE OFFSPRING) and Brent Fitz (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) are among the musicians who performed at the Hard Hat Lounge's "re-re-opening" on Friday, December 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They reportedly ran at least one GUNS N' ROSES classic ("It's So Easy") and performed a few covers, including "Immigrant Song" (LED ZEPPELIN),"War Pigs" (BLACK SABBATH),"Highway To Hell" (AC/DC) and "Always On The Run" (Lenny Kravitz). Joining them for a cover of THE ROLLING STONES' "Gimme Shelter" were Vegas singer-songwriter-musician Sherry St. Germain and Drew Johnson and Anthony Stasi from STONES tribute band SIN CITY STONES.

Sidoris, who is also a member of MAMMOTH WVH, owns the iconic dive bar, which closed for renovations earlier this year.

Last month, when the block party was first announced, Sidoris said in a statement: "We are thrilled to re-re-open with a refresh under the hood. We kept the 1960s charm without the grime, and for the first time in 60 years, Hard Hat has new plumbing, floors, and more importantly, a new, fresh scent! We cannot wait to reopen our doors and have the community back in to enjoy."

The venue's re-re-opening saw the introduction of partner Stay Tuned Burgers.

"Three years ago, I began my research by tasting all sorts of smash burgers in L.A., which inspired me to perfect my own version in my hometown of Vegas," said Bobby Meader, founder of Stay Tuned Burgers. "Partnering with Frank at Hard Hat was naturally a perfect fit! I am so excited to bring my hand-ground meat burgers to complement the brews at this iconic bar."

Hard Hat opened as a diner in 1962 and the mural on the wall behind the bar reportedly dates to that year.

Hard Hat is located at 1675 S Industrial Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102. It will be open from noon to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Slash, Franky Perez and Frank Sidoris at the grand re-opening of the Hard Hat Lounge. Not bad for a backyard block party.

Posted by Al Mancini on Friday, December 1, 2023

Slash went on stage in Las Vegas with Brent Fitz & Frank Sidoris last night for the Hard Hat lounge grand opening #Slash

Posted by Slash Addict on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Slash showed up to play a few songs to celebrate the reopening of The Hard Hat Lounge which is now owned by his guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Posted by David Plastik on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).