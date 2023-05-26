Watch: SLAYER, MACHINE HEAD, Ex-EXODUS, Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Members Perform At MILWAUKEE METAL FEST Pre-Party

The official Milwaukee Metal Fest pre-party took place last night (Thursday, May 25) at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The very special "Jasta And Friends" lineup included performances by organizer Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED),Paul Bostaph (SLAYER),Chris Garza (SUICIDE SILENCE),Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR),Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST, KK'S PRIEST),Rob Dukes (GENERATION KILL, EXODUS),Phil Demmel (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD) as well as guests Somnuri and Yotuma while DJ Danny Diablo spun the house tunes. The event was free to attend for any Milwaukee Metal Fest ticket holder.

The rebooted Milwaukee Metal Fest is taking place on Memorial Day Weekend — May 26-28 — at The Rave/Eagles club.

The iconic multi-day event has been defunct since the mid-2000s, but is returning this year after Jasta purchased the rights to the festival in 2022.

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Says Borror: "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 schedule:

Friday, May 26:

Doors @ 2:00 p.m.

Martyrstore.net Stage:

2:30 - 2:50 p.m. || AGE OF THE FALLEN

3:05 - 3:25 p.m. || MANTRA OF MORTA

3:40 - 4:05 p.m. || DISINTER

4:20 - 4:45 p.m. || MISFIRE

5:05 - 5:30 p.m. || IMPALER

5:50 - 6:15 p.m. || MORBID SAINT

6:35 - 7:00 p.m. || PUTRID PILE

7:20 - 7:45 p.m. || IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

8:05 - 8:30 p.m. || GOST

8:55 - 9:20 p.m. || NOVEMBERS DOOM

IndieMerchStore.com Stage:

2:35 - 2:55 p.m. || SQUIDHAMMER

3:10 - 3:35 p.m. || TOXIC RUIN

3:50 - 4:20 p.m. || KHEMMIS

4:35 - 5:05 p.m. || DEFEATED SANITY

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. || MIDNIGHT

6:25 - 6:55 p.m. || VIO-LENCE

7:15 - 7:55 p.m. || CROWBAR

8:15 - 9:00 p.m. || NAPALM DEATH

9:30 - 10:15 p.m. || REVENGE

Knotfest.com Stage:

3:40 - 4:05 p.m. || ALLEGAEON

4:20 - 4:45 p.m. || WARBRINGER

5:05 - 5:35 p.m. || DEEDS OF FLESH

5:50 - 6:20 p.m. || GOATWHORE

6:40 - 7:20 p.m. || CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

7:40 - 8:20 p.m. || DYING FETUS

8:50 - 9:35 p.m. || DARK ANGEL

10:20 - 11:20 p.m. || BIOHAZARD

Saturday, May 27:

Doors @ 1:00 P.M.

Martyrstore.net Stage:

2:20 - 2:45 p.m. || MRSA

3:05 - 3:30 p.m. || ENGINEERED SOCIETY PROJECT

3:50 - 4:15 p.m. || VERMILLION

4:35 - 5:00 p.m. || ROSE FUNERAL

5:20 - 5:45 p.m. || SWOLLEN TEETH

6:05 - 6:30 p.m. || MICAWBER

6:50 - 7:20 p.m. || INGROWN

8:05 - 8:35 p.m. || RIPPER

IndieMerchStore.com Stage:

2:05 - 2:30 p.m. || PHOBOPHILIC

2:50 - 3:15 p.m. || MALIGNANCY

3:35 - 4:00 p.m. || MACABRE

4:20 - 4:50 p.m. || BLOOD INCANTATION

5:10 - 5:40 p.m. || FROZEN SOUL

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. || JUNGLE ROT

6:55 - 7:25 p.m. || IMMOLATION

7:45 - 8:15 p.m. || RAVEN

8:35 - 9:15 p.m. || OBITUARY

Knotfest.com Stage:

2:25 - 2:55 p.m. || UNDEATH

3:15 - 3:45 p.m. || MISERY INDEX

4:15 - 4:45 p.m. || TERROR

5:20 - 6:00 p.m. || FEAR FACTORY

6:20 - 7:05 p.m. || THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

7:25 - 8:10 p.m. || SHADOWS FALL

9:10 - 10:00 p.m. || SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

10:30 - 11:40 p.m. || ANTHRAX

SUNDAY, MAY 28:

Doors @ 1:00 p.m.

Martyrstore.net Stage:

2:00 - 2:20 p.m. || DEMONSCAR

2:35 - 2:55 p.m. || DEAD BY WEDNESDAY

3:10 - 3:35 P.M. || HATH

3:50 - 4:15 P.M. || HIGH COMMAND

4:35 - 5:00 P.M. || FUMING MOUTH

5:20 - 5:45 P.M. || MOLDER

6:05 - 6:30 P.M. || THROWN INTO EXILE

6:50 - 7:15 P.M. || PISSING RAZORS

7:45 - 8:15 P.M. || UNEARTH

8:30 - 8:50 P.M. || UNEARTH Meet & Greet

IndieMerchStore.com Stage:

2:05 - 2:30 p.m. || GATES TO HELL

2:45 - 3:10 p.m. || CASKET ROBBERY

3:30 - 3:55 p.m. || MORTA SKULD

4:15 - 4:40 p.m. || VENDED

5:00 - 5:25 p.m. || DEAD TO FALL

5:40 - 6:05 p.m. || BODYSNATCHER

6:25 - 6:55 p.m. || ANGELUS APATRIDA

7:20 - 7:50 p.m. || GATECREEPER

8:55 - 9:25 p.m. || CEPHALIC CARNAGE

Knotfest.com Stage:

2:20 - 2:45 p.m. || REPENTANCE

3:05 - 3:35 p.m. || DYING WISH

3:55 - 4:25 p.m. || BROKEN HOPE

4:55 - 5:30 p.m. || SANGUISUGABOGG

5:50 - 6:30 p.m. || THE HALO EFFECT

6:50 - 7:30 p.m. || AFTER THE BURIAL

8:10 - 9:00 p.m. || MACHINE HEAD

9:30 - 10:40 p.m. || LAMB OF GOD ("As The Palaces Burn" 20th-anniversary set)

