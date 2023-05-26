  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: SLAYER, MACHINE HEAD, Ex-EXODUS, Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Members Perform At MILWAUKEE METAL FEST Pre-Party

May 26, 2023

The official Milwaukee Metal Fest pre-party took place last night (Thursday, May 25) at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The very special "Jasta And Friends" lineup included performances by organizer Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED),Paul Bostaph (SLAYER),Chris Garza (SUICIDE SILENCE),Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR),Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST, KK'S PRIEST),Rob Dukes (GENERATION KILL, EXODUS),Phil Demmel (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD) as well as guests Somnuri and Yotuma while DJ Danny Diablo spun the house tunes. The event was free to attend for any Milwaukee Metal Fest ticket holder.

The rebooted Milwaukee Metal Fest is taking place on Memorial Day Weekend — May 26-28 — at The Rave/Eagles club.

The iconic multi-day event has been defunct since the mid-2000s, but is returning this year after Jasta purchased the rights to the festival in 2022.

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Says Borror: "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 schedule:

Friday, May 26:

Doors @ 2:00 p.m.

Martyrstore.net Stage:

2:30 - 2:50 p.m. || AGE OF THE FALLEN
3:05 - 3:25 p.m. || MANTRA OF MORTA
3:40 - 4:05 p.m. || DISINTER
4:20 - 4:45 p.m. || MISFIRE
5:05 - 5:30 p.m. || IMPALER
5:50 - 6:15 p.m. || MORBID SAINT
6:35 - 7:00 p.m. || PUTRID PILE
7:20 - 7:45 p.m. || IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
8:05 - 8:30 p.m. || GOST
8:55 - 9:20 p.m. || NOVEMBERS DOOM

IndieMerchStore.com Stage:

2:35 - 2:55 p.m. || SQUIDHAMMER
3:10 - 3:35 p.m. || TOXIC RUIN
3:50 - 4:20 p.m. || KHEMMIS
4:35 - 5:05 p.m. || DEFEATED SANITY
5:30 - 6:00 p.m. || MIDNIGHT
6:25 - 6:55 p.m. || VIO-LENCE
7:15 - 7:55 p.m. || CROWBAR
8:15 - 9:00 p.m. || NAPALM DEATH
9:30 - 10:15 p.m. || REVENGE

Knotfest.com Stage:

3:40 - 4:05 p.m. || ALLEGAEON
4:20 - 4:45 p.m. || WARBRINGER
5:05 - 5:35 p.m. || DEEDS OF FLESH
5:50 - 6:20 p.m. || GOATWHORE
6:40 - 7:20 p.m. || CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
7:40 - 8:20 p.m. || DYING FETUS
8:50 - 9:35 p.m. || DARK ANGEL
10:20 - 11:20 p.m. || BIOHAZARD

Saturday, May 27:

Doors @ 1:00 P.M.

Martyrstore.net Stage:

2:20 - 2:45 p.m. || MRSA
3:05 - 3:30 p.m. || ENGINEERED SOCIETY PROJECT
3:50 - 4:15 p.m. || VERMILLION
4:35 - 5:00 p.m. || ROSE FUNERAL
5:20 - 5:45 p.m. || SWOLLEN TEETH
6:05 - 6:30 p.m. || MICAWBER
6:50 - 7:20 p.m. || INGROWN
8:05 - 8:35 p.m. || RIPPER

IndieMerchStore.com Stage:

2:05 - 2:30 p.m. || PHOBOPHILIC
2:50 - 3:15 p.m. || MALIGNANCY
3:35 - 4:00 p.m. || MACABRE
4:20 - 4:50 p.m. || BLOOD INCANTATION
5:10 - 5:40 p.m. || FROZEN SOUL
6:00 - 6:30 p.m. || JUNGLE ROT
6:55 - 7:25 p.m. || IMMOLATION
7:45 - 8:15 p.m. || RAVEN
8:35 - 9:15 p.m. || OBITUARY

Knotfest.com Stage:

2:25 - 2:55 p.m. || UNDEATH
3:15 - 3:45 p.m. || MISERY INDEX
4:15 - 4:45 p.m. || TERROR
5:20 - 6:00 p.m. || FEAR FACTORY
6:20 - 7:05 p.m. || THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
7:25 - 8:10 p.m. || SHADOWS FALL
9:10 - 10:00 p.m. || SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
10:30 - 11:40 p.m. || ANTHRAX

SUNDAY, MAY 28:

Doors @ 1:00 p.m.

Martyrstore.net Stage:

2:00 - 2:20 p.m. || DEMONSCAR
2:35 - 2:55 p.m. || DEAD BY WEDNESDAY
3:10 - 3:35 P.M. || HATH
3:50 - 4:15 P.M. || HIGH COMMAND
4:35 - 5:00 P.M. || FUMING MOUTH
5:20 - 5:45 P.M. || MOLDER
6:05 - 6:30 P.M. || THROWN INTO EXILE
6:50 - 7:15 P.M. || PISSING RAZORS
7:45 - 8:15 P.M. || UNEARTH
8:30 - 8:50 P.M. || UNEARTH Meet & Greet

IndieMerchStore.com Stage:

2:05 - 2:30 p.m. || GATES TO HELL
2:45 - 3:10 p.m. || CASKET ROBBERY
3:30 - 3:55 p.m. || MORTA SKULD
4:15 - 4:40 p.m. || VENDED
5:00 - 5:25 p.m. || DEAD TO FALL
5:40 - 6:05 p.m. || BODYSNATCHER
6:25 - 6:55 p.m. || ANGELUS APATRIDA
7:20 - 7:50 p.m. || GATECREEPER
8:55 - 9:25 p.m. || CEPHALIC CARNAGE

Knotfest.com Stage:

2:20 - 2:45 p.m. || REPENTANCE
3:05 - 3:35 p.m. || DYING WISH
3:55 - 4:25 p.m. || BROKEN HOPE
4:55 - 5:30 p.m. || SANGUISUGABOGG
5:50 - 6:30 p.m. || THE HALO EFFECT
6:50 - 7:30 p.m. || AFTER THE BURIAL
8:10 - 9:00 p.m. || MACHINE HEAD
9:30 - 10:40 p.m. || LAMB OF GOD ("As The Palaces Burn" 20th-anniversary set)

TODAY at The Rave / Eagles Club! 🤘💀

Tonight's Jasta & Friends Milwaukee Metal Fest Pre-Party was an absolute rager!...

Posted by Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 - Music Festival Wizard on Friday, May 26, 2023

Milwaukee Metal Fest Pre-Party with Jasta & Friends
Milwaukee Metal Fest
The Rave / Eagles Club

Posted by Tim Ripper Owens "Official Page" on Friday, May 26, 2023

Had an awesome time at the Milwaukee Metal Fest Pre-Party with Jasta & Friends. Tim "Ripper" Owens and Jamey Jasta you...

Posted by Stephanie Ruggles on Friday, May 26, 2023

Milwaukee Metal Fest pre party and some other cool stuff!!!!

Posted by Robin Windstein on Thursday, May 25, 2023

TONIGHT: Milwaukee Metal Fest Pre-Party with Jasta & Friends! 🤘🔥

🕕 Party starts at 6PM
🎟️ FREE entry for Milwaukee Metal Fest ticket holders!

** Must show your MMF 2023 ticket for free entry **

Posted by The Rave / Eagles Club on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Find more on Hatebreed
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).