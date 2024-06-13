Watch: SLIPKNOT Members Discuss Collaboration With ATLUS On 'Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance' Masks

ATLUS has released the second and final promotional video for the upcoming RPG "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance", which features the iconic heavy metal band SLIPKNOT. In this video, SLIPKNOT co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown),drummer Eloy Casagrande and "new guy" each describe their relationships with their masks while discussing the "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance"-inspired masks created by Jim Ojala from Ojala Productions in the first video.

The members from SLIPKNOT in this video share their impressions of the sculpted masks that were inspired by the demons Gurulu, Daemon and Loup-Garou from the game. They further share their unique perspective on masks, the iconography of the demons of "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" and how the band's own masks affect their creative process.

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" delivers a full-fledged RPG that explores two narrative paths: the original game's Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore, a new dungeon, more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences and greater field exploration in this latest entry in the series.

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" will be available June 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Windows. Pre-order the title on all platforms at atlus.com/smt5v.

ATLUS delivers unforgettable, story-driven gameplay experiences to enthusiastic and dedicated fans around the globe. Established in 1986, ATLUS features a portfolio of beloved and long-running game series including "Persona", which has sold over 22 million units worldwide, and the legendary "Shin Megami Tensei". ATLUS games are published in the west by SEGA Of America, Inc. with its principal office in Irvine, California.