Watch: SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Attends CMLL Mexican Wrestling Event In Mexico City

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor and his wife Alicia attended the February 20 CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co., Ltd.) lucha libre professional wrestling event at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Video of their appearance can be seen below.

The event announcer introduced Taylor to the audience and viewers at home, saying: "We welcome our special guest, Corey Taylor, the American singer and vocalist of SLIPKNOT."

The following day, Corey shared some photos from his visit to Mexico, and he captioned it: "Gracias gracias gracias to @cmll_mx for having @aliciataylor and I to your incredible show! Thanks to Atlantis for the pic and to @retrocmll for the wonderful tour!"

Corey has been very vocal about his love for wrestling, having worked with WWE in the past and being connected to Triple H's NXT brand.

In a 2020 interview with Metro.co.uk, Taylor said that he would love to get more involved in wrestling. "Oh, man! I've thought about it — I've really thought about it," he said. "Honestly, it's one of the reasons why I try to stay in shape because you just never know!

"I don't know if I could do a match, but I could probably be part of a storyline," he explained. "I just thought… maybe, you know? You never know, man. We'll see what happens. I'd love for something to happen but you never know."

Corey, who grew up watching everything from WWE, AWA, NWA and WCCW in the 1980s, went on to say that he realized his dream back in 2015 when he got involved in a match between Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe at the Aftershock festival in California.

"I was, like, fucking hell, freaking out," he said. "This was NXT in its infancy, so I'm seeing all the younger dudes who then popped and became fucking main roster guys. I can remember Baron going, 'Okay, just don't hit me in the ear. You can hit me [in the face], get me in the neck if you need to. Just sell the fuck out of it!' I was, like, 'All right, dude.' He's so fucking tall too, dude, I really had to shoot up on it."

"I swear to God, me and Baron are giggling like kids, losing our minds," he laughed. "We're, like, 'That was fucking awesome!' And, of course, the footage exploded — it was everywhere! That was one of the coolest things I've ever been able to do."

Last month, Corey shared an Instagram video in response to fan concern over his well-being following the cancelation of his previously scheduled North American solo tour.

"I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine yards, culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse that… I kind of don't recognize myself," he said. "So, I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset, I needed time to start working on my heart and my mind and get straight… I'm working on self-care right now, getting the help that I need and surrounding myself with my family… It's a long road and I don't know what’s at the end of it, but I look forward to it. I have gratitude for it, and I hope you can show me some patience."

On January 5, Taylor announced that he was pulling out of his North American tour, citing struggles with mental and physical health.

"For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I," he wrote in a statement. "I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund."

Corey has a four-show run in Asia scheduled for late March and early April as well as a European summer tour from June 3 to July 2.

Corey recently completed European and North American tours in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released in September. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in January 2023 at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.