Watch: STEEL PANTHER Performs 'Death To All But Metal' With Tweaked Lyrics On 'America's Got Talent'

STEEL PANTHER performed on last night's episode of the "America's Got Talent" reality television and talent competition series. The California glam metal jokesters played their classic song "Death To All But Metal", from 2009's "Feel the Steel" album, although they admittedly had to tweak some of the provocative lyrics in order to appear on NBC during primetime.

"Look at this room — everyone on their feet, everyone screaming," judge Heidi Klum told the band after STEEL PANTHER's performance. "I love how you rocked the stage. You sound amazing, especially the high note. Everyone was on it. Well done."

Fellow judge Sofia Vergara remarked: "I'm super excited for you guys. I think America is going to love you."

Simon Cowell was even more effusive in his praise, saying: "I didn't like it; I loved it. You take yourselves seriously because you've done this for a long time and it shows, and you don't take yourselves seriously which is what I like [about you]. I know we're early on in the season. This has been my favorite live show act so far."

Howie Mandel noted how he "loves heavy metal" and called STEEL PANTHER "performers."

Only two of these 11 acts can make it through to the finale based on America's overnight votes.

During its "America's Got Talent" audition in May, STEEL PANTHER promised to give Heidi and Sofia lifetime backstage passes and concert tickets ahead of the band's performance of the song "Eyes Of A Panther". At that time, lead singer Michael Starr informed Cowell and Mandel that STEEL PANTHER actually has six studio albums, as well as several live records.

"I've seen these guys," Vergara said in May. "My husband Joe hired them for his 40th birthday and it was the best birthday he ever had. You guys are amazing!"

This past June, STEEL PANTHER's Stix Zadinia told Metal Edge magazine that he and his bandmates were open to altering some of their lyrics if need be for their next performance on "America's Got Talent".

"We're going to do what we have to do to play within the sandbox of this situation," the drummer said. "It's just too good an opportunity for us to go, 'We're not going to do it because we don't want to change this lyric.' So, if there are minor changes in lyrics that we have to make, none of us have a problem with it."

Regarding how STEEL PANTHER ended up on "America's Got Talent", Stix said: "They actually called us a year and a half ago asking us to be on the show. But our schedule at the time meant we couldn't make it work. But they called again, and we said, 'You do know what we do, right?' And they said, 'Yes, we do. We still want you on the show.' And we didn't know that it was open to professionals, so we said, 'Okay, yeah, let's do it. We'll go compete and see what happens.' But I have to say, I'm sort of beside myself. The experience was amazing, and I'm so glad we did it."

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February.

In September, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

In a recent interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, Starr was asked if he ever gets "bored of being a parody of rock bands." He responded: "I love playing heavy metal. It's the most exciting job in the world for me. I've always dreamed about doing this — being on stage and being able to go all over the world with my buddies and play for people that like our music. It's really cool.

"Before we got signed by Universal, we were writing songs, and they were going, 'No. No. No.' They never signed us," he continued. "And then finally we were, like, 'You know what? Fuck it! We're gonna sing about what we wanna sing about. We're gonna sing about what we're thinking.' And once we did that, we got signed right away and we put out 'Death To All But Metal', and the rest is history.

"So, I don't care if people think it's a joke or a parody or whatever — who fucking cares?" he added. "It's STEEL PANTHER at the end of the day.

"No, I'm not bored. I love it."