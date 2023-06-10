Watch: STEVE HARRIS Is Less Than Amused By BRUCE DICKINSON's Stage Antics At Prague Concert

IRON MAIDEN's Steve Harris appeared less than amused with his bandmate Bruce Dickinson after the singer tried to place a piece of headgear on the bassist's head at a recent concert in the Czech Republic.

The incident happened during MAIDEN's May 31 performance at the O2 Arena in Prague. While Harris, Dickinson and their bandmates were playing their rarely performed eight-and-a-minute classic "Alexander The Great", Bruce apparently collected a costume version of a Roman guard helmet from someone in the audience and donned it for a few seconds before sneaking up to Harris from behind and attempting to playfully put it on top of the bassist's head. Almost immediately, Harris used his picking hand to remove the headgear, tossing it to his right. Visibly irritated, Steve then walked toward the drum riser with his back turned to his audience and remained there for the next few seconds while Bruce seemingly mocked his unenthused response to the crowd.

IRON MAIDEN performed "Alexander The Great" live for the first time ever at "The Future Past Tour" kickoff on May 28 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

"The Future Past Tour" features previously unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" LP, plus other classic cuts.

Asked in a radio interview a number of years ago why IRON MAIDEN had never played "Alexander The Great" live, Dickinson answered, "Because Adrian [Smith, guitar] can't remember the guitar solo." While Dickinson may have been joking, he did go on to say that, when the song was originally written, they put the solo through a load of then-very-advanced music computer wizardry, and it just couldn't figure out the time signature.

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.