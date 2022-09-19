Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At Whisky A Go Go

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler and his solo band performed this past Saturday, September 17 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. For the song "The One That You Hated", they were joined by former ADLER frontman Jacob Bunton. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

For years bands like GUNS N' ROSES thrilled audiences at clubs like Whisky A Go Go — considered one of the most iconic venues on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and VAN HALEN all graduated from the famous club, but it was GUNS N' ROSES that took hard rock and twisted it into something breathtakingly new.

"In some ways you could say the Whisky is where it all started," said Adler. "The passion, the angst, the drive that makes GUNS N' ROSES music so thrilling — that was influenced by our time on the Sunset Strip."

Last year, Adler told the M3 Rock Festival YouTube channel about how he ended up recruiting Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, to front his ADLER solo band: "Actually, I went to Argentina [in November 2016] — my wife's from there; her family lives there — and the GN'R guys invited me to do a couple of songs. And so I had a little party at a club called the Roxy in [Buenos Aires], and he was the singer [that played with us that night]. You can go on my web site and see — the Roxy in Argentina. He was so great. I was, like, 'You're coming with me.' And the guitar player from the band that opened up for GN'R was so amazing. I told him, 'Come down. I wanna jam with you.' And he came down. I tell you, if [GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Slash would have seen him playing, he would have been in the back, in the dressing room, practicing. That's how good he was."

Joining Adler and Kamin in ADLER's current touring lineup are guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James.

"These guys are my rock 'n' roll army," said Adler. "I wouldn't trade a single one. They are some of the best musicians you'll ever see. I love taking the stage with these guys."

Kamin replaced Constantine Maroulis of "American Idol" and "Rock Of Ages" fame, who was the vocalist for ADLER'S APPETITE for a dozen or so dates in May 2018, including an Australian tour.

Although he wasn't included in the lineup that launched the "Not In This Lifetime" trek in 2016, Adler rejoined GUNS N' ROSES at several shows on the tour, including three stops on the U.S. leg and one gig in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing drums on "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle".

In February 2017, Adler revealed that he was originally supposed to appear at more than just a handful of shows on the GUNS N' ROSES reunion trek. He claimed that he expected to play all the "Appetite For Destruction" material during the entire tour, only to be told he was out after he hurt his back during rehearsals.

Speculation was rampant that Adler would participate in at least a portion of the reunion tour ever since GUNS made it official in January 2016. The regular GUNS drummer for several years has been Frank Ferrer, who is also part of the current lineup.