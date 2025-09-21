Watch: STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Joined By JOSH FREESE For 'Sex Type Thing' Performance At LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS were joined by former FOO FIGHTERS and current NINE INCH NAILS drummer Josh Freese for a performance of the classic STP song "Sex Type Thing" during the veteran band's September 20 concert at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Fan-filmed video of Josh's appearance can be seen below.

Freese rejoined NINE INCH NAILS in July, just two months after he was fired from the FOO FIGHTERS following a two-year run with the Dave Grohl-fronted act.

In addition to FOO FIGHTERS and NINE INCH NAILS, the 52-year-old Freese has performed with GUNS N' ROSES, DEVO, A PERFECT CIRCLE, VANDALS and many more.

In a 2023 interview with Chasta Michaelis of San Francisco's 107.7 The Bone radio station, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist Robert DeLeo was asked if his group was fairly labeled as part of the grunge movement associated with the U.S. Northwest back the early 1990s when they came out with their debut album, "Core", and follow-up effort, "Purple". He responded: "I don't think the four of us ever put any kind of name on what kind of music we were making. We happened to come out at a time when the people in this business were creating these terms. It's a selling point — it's all a selling point — and we got caught up, as well as other bands, in a selling point for record companies to make money. And I think when you can obviously see that is when they start doing clothing after it. It's all pretty ridiculous.

"'Interstate Love Song' — grunge? I don't think so," he continued. "I actually wrote that as a bossa nova song; that's what it started out as."

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

Singer Jeff Gutt, a 49-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS released their first all-acoustic album, titled "Perdida", in February 2020. The disc was Gutt's second with STP. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh album, which arrived in March 2018.