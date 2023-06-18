Watch: Swedish METALLICA Fans Travel To Gothenburg Concert Aboard 'Train 72'

This past Friday (June 16),Live Nation, together with MTRX, presented a unique rock train that took METALLICA fans from Stockholm to Gothenburg. In collaboration with Universal and Rockklassiker, 244 fans got the ultimate recharge before seeing METALLICA perform at Ullevi stadium later that same night. Train 72 was decorated in METALLICA artwork and included surprises, food and drinks on board. A short video recap can be seen below.

The train is a repeat of last year's event, when IRON MAIDEN played in Gothenburg. That trip, organizers said, was so successful that they decided to do it again this year.

When Train 72 was first announced, Maria Hofberg, commercial manager for MTRX, said in a statement: "We are incredibly excited about Train 72 and to once again be a part of one of the biggest music experiences of the year. After all the positive response we got last year to our IRON MAIDEN train, it felt natural that we wanted to do something similar again. We are convinced that unique departures like these are more than a trip and we will therefore fill the train with an exclusive and tailored experience for all real METALLICA fans."

Adam Holmstrand, partnership manager at Live Nation, added: "After last summer's successful rock train, it feels extra fun to once again be able to carry out a creative collaboration together with MTRX. Already on Train 72, the weekend's big rock party for METALLICA fans starts and all passengers will be able to expect a journey in true rock spirit with music, surprises, food, drink and much more. It feels great to be able to give the fans the ultimate boost before METALLICA's unique gigs at Ullevi in Gothenburg and that we can continue to strengthen the experience, both before during and after the event."

METALLICA's "M72" world tour, which launched in late April in Amsterdam, sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

METALLICA launched the first Gothenburg show with "Creeping Death" from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which came out in 1984. The group's 16-song set also included three new songs from METALLICA's latest LP, "72 Seasons": the title track, "If Darkness Had A Son" and "Sleepwalk My Life Away".

Opening acts on the tour include Floor Jansen, EPICA, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, MAMMOTH WVH, PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET and VOLBEAT.

METALLICA promises fans who purchase a two-day ticket that they won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning the band's 40-plus-year career.

Each weekend offers a variety of "Enhanced Experiences", ranging from access to a meet-and-greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the "Black Box" lounge to early entry into the venue and the Snake Pit. The very popular "Black Laminate" is back, now known as the "I Disappear Ticket", and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with METALLICA for multiple weekends.

A single "I Disappear" ticket purchase gives you access to as many of METALLICA's 46 headlining tour dates across Europe and North America in 2023 and 2024 as you choose. You decide how many shows you'd like to attend around the world, and for how long, and METALLICA will make it as easy as possible.