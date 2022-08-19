Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent's August 18 performance at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below.

Nugent is promoting his new album, "Detroit Muscle", which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

Earlier this year, Nugent told American Songwriter about his love of performing live: "Approaching my 74th glorious year, thank God, I am on course to fulfill my every dream with my amazing family, band, crew, team, and great friends from all around the world. That right there is the ultimate inspiration for fun music and fun times. With Greg and Jason, I am certain our 'Detroit Muscle' tour will be the best ever as the band is insanely tight, energized, and in love with the music. The hunting is the best ever, and the culture war for the soul of real America keeps me focused and dedicated to fight evil and stupid stronger every day. This American Dream stuff is very inspiring."

In a February 2022 interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Ted said that when it comes to musicians, they don't make them like they used to. "Musicians aren't as dedicated today," he said. 'I know there's a bunch of great ones. I mean, Joe Bonamassa is a young guy, and Kid Rock is not a young guy, but he's now. And I love what BIG & RICH do. I love the sincerity of Blake Shelton and Toby Keith, though I can't stand most country music. And GRETA VAN FLEET does a great job, and everything the FOO FIGHTERS do is awesome. But, it's not like Ted Nugent or Bob Seger or the AMBOY DUKES or ZZ TOP or CHEAP TRICK or MONTROSE or VAN HALEN. You know what I mean? Those bands, we just practiced more; we loved it more.

"So, that's why 'Detroit Muscle' is gonna be really significant to people who love that fire and that defiance and fun," he continued, referencing his upcoming album. "Music is supposed to be fun. Even when you articulate corruption and 'Dog Eat Dog' sabotage on the downtown streets and police cars overturned — yeah, I'm identifying social conditions, but I also am a master at escaping social outrageousness and replacing it with fun, defiant, 'We The People,' middle-finger-on-fire, grinding Motown funk brother outrageousness."

Nugent's self-titled debut album in 1975 was certified double platinum in the United States, while "Free-for-All", "Cat Scratch Fever", "Weekend Warriors" and "State Of Shock" all reached the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nugent has reportedly sold over 40 million albums and was named Detroit's greatest guitar player of all time by readers of MLive.

The conservative rocker, who been eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.