Watch TOM KEIFER Perform CINDERELLA Classics In Knoxville During 'Live/Loud' 2023 Tour

Fan-filmed video of CINDERELLA frontman Tim Keifer's August 16 solo concert at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee can be seen below.

This past June, #KEIFERBAND launched the "Live/Loud" 2023 tour with WINGER and John Corabi.

#KEIFERBAND — which is rounded out by Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers — has released two critically acclaimed solo albums so far, 2013's "The Way Life Goes" and 2019's "Rise".

In a recent interview with Branson News, Keifer stated about the setlist for his current tour: "Obviously there's some hits you just can't leave out of the show. 'Nobody's Fool' is always a staple. 'Don't Know What You Got', 'Gypsy Road', 'Shelter Me', 'Night Songs' and all that stuff. But for a few years now, because you've got 90 minutes and trying to fit in a lot of material, we hadn't been playing 'Heartbreak Station', the song, the ballad. We'd gotten so many requests online for that, we've actually added 'Heartbreak Station' to the set this year and everyone's been really happy to hear that song. They sing it at the top of their lungs every night. That one got added this year. You have to pick and choose, and that one's been out of the show for a while, but we put it back. We pretty much got all the CINDERELLA tunes in there that people would want to hear, for sure."

Keifer went on to say that he is happy to still be able to perform for his fans 40 years after CINDERELLA's formation.

"One word describes it and that's gratitude. To still be doing this and walk on stage and everybody turns out and they're still singing all the songs and just having that exchange with the people. It's just amazing, not only with the CINDERELLA stuff, but the stuff from the solo records. I'm really grateful for that too and fortunate that people are kind of paying attention to the new stuff as well. I got no complaints, man. It's been decades of just fun and rock 'n' roll. There's been ups and downs obviously along the way, but I keep landing on my feet. In 2013 we started this new thing when we released 'The Way Life Goes' and this band has been just a blessing. The people that I'm working with are amazing people and musicians."

During an appearance on a recent episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Tom was asked if he has commenced work on the follow-up to "Rise". He responded: "I haven't recorded anything [new]. Some song ideas are starting to bubble.

"The pandemic kind of threw a wrench in everything, obviously," he explained. "We were in the middle of working 'Rise'; we were on the second single, 'Hype', and were about to go out on that 'Big Rock Summer Tour' [with RATT, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER]. And 'Hype' was kind of moving up the charts, and then everything got shut down. All the creative juices, all the energy during that couple of years just kind of… I know some people got creative; some people didn't. I didn't. [Laughs] So, it's starting to come back now. I think getting back out on the road last year kind of ignited that spark again. But, yeah, we definitely wanna do a follow-up to it.

"I would say records come in their time; I don't like to rush them," Keifer added. "But, yeah, there will for sure be a follow-up. And that antenna is starting to go up and song ideas are starting to kind of come in. Yeah, it's coming."

According to Tom, the pandemic-related break from touring came just at the right time. "I kind of needed it," he said. "We toured so much with this band leading right up to the last tour, right before the pandemic. We were actually out early that year, in 2020, 'cause the 'Rise' tour was still kind of continuing; we were still working the record. So it was 10 years straight for me — or not quite 10 years at that point. But there were three CINDERELLA tours prior to that. So I'd been on the road, like, 12 years straight. So I was crispy by the time that pandemic hit. None of us wanted that forced on us, obviously, but I guess it forced me to take a break, which I probably needed."

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer focused on his solo career.

In March 2022, Keifer said that he was "not prepared" for the 2021 passing of CINDERELLA guitarist Jeff LaBar. Jeff was found dead by his wife in July 2021 inside his apartment in Nashville. He was 58 years old.