KING DIAMOND's ANDY LAROCQUE Introduces New LTD ALR-II Signature Guitar From ESP

In the video below, KING DIAMOND guitarist Andy LaRocque introduces his new LTD ALR-II signature guitar from ESP.

Based on the Horizon body, the ALR-II offers neck-thru-body construction at 24.75" scale, and is distinctively finished in See Thru Purple over its figured quilted maple top with a classic teardrop headstock. It features a three-piece maple neck, a Macassar ebony fingerboard with a compound radius and 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, Luminlay side markers, a Floyd Rose 1000 double-locking tremolo, and a set of Seymour Duncan TB-4 JB Trembucker (bridge),and STK-S6 Custom Stack Plus (neck) passive pickups. Includes ESP hardshell form fit case.

LaRocque is a world-renowned producer, songwriter, and the lead guitarist in iconic metal band KING DIAMOND. Evoking the spirits with his evil melodies and intricate solos, Andy's influential playing style is defined by flawless legato, blazing speed, and weaving memorable melodies into his guitar parts.

KING DIAMOND is a Danish/Swedish heavy metal band formed in 1985 by vocalist King Diamond, guitarists LaRocque and Michael Denner, bassist Timi Hansen and drummer Mikkey Dee. Diamond, Denner and Hansen had departed the group MERCYFUL FATE and decided to form a new band under the KING DIAMOND moniker, as it was already known from the MERCYFUL FATE days. In 1986, KING DIAMOND released its debut album, "Fatal Portrait". Since then the band has released a total of twelve studio albums (most of them concept albums),two live albums, two extended plays, five compilations and five singles.

Since KING DIAMOND's inception, there have been over fifteen musicians in and out of KING DIAMOND, with the only two mainstays being King Diamond and LaRocque. In 1987 the band released their second studio release "Abigail" (their first concept album). Throughout the 1980s, KING DIAMOND released a total of four studio albums. In the early 1990s, the band was put on hold when King Diamond reunited with his former outfit MERCYFUL FATE. After reforming KING DIAMOND in 1994, King Diamond would balance recording and touring with both MERCYFUL FATE and his eponymous band throughout the 1990s. Since the early 2000s, KING DIAMOND have kept recording and touring and, for the past decade, the band has been composed of King Diamond, LaRocque, guitarist Mike Wead, drummer Matt Thompson and bassist Pontus Egberg.