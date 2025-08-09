Watch: TRIVIUM Joined By MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN For BLACK SABBATH Cover In Honor Of OZZY OSBOURNE

TRIVIUM was joined by MACHINE HEAD's Robb Flynn for a performance of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Symptom Of The Universe" in honor of SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne during the Florida metallers' headlining performance Friday night (August 8) at the Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Prior to launching into the track, TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy told the crowd: " So we recently lost a hero of metal. I shouldn't even say a hero of metal. A man without whom's influence none of this shit would exist. I wouldn't be here, we wouldn't be here — none of these fucking bands would be here. Metal would not sound the fucking same, rock wouldn't sound the same, fucking metalcore, deathcore, none of that shit would fucking exist without this man. And you know exactly what I'm talking about.

"So we wanna pay a special tribute to the man that made this all happen," he continued. "But we can think of no fucking better way to have another one of our heroes on stage with us right the fuck now to sing this with us. Ladies and gentlemen, another person without whose influence we wouldn't be fucking standing here right now. Make some noise for Robb Flynn from MACHINE HEAD."

On July 22, the day Ozzy died, TRIVIUM took to Instagram to write: "Today, we learned of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne the same way many of you did — the band group chat. 'Is it true?' 'Is he gone?' The news hit us hard, especially coming so soon after the 'Back To The Beginning' event.

"Like so many conversations in the world of heavy metal, Ozzy's passing sparked instant reflection. We found ourselves talking about our favorite records — what's the best Ozzy album? What's the best BLACK SABBATH record? The debates, the memories, the influence — they all came rushing back.

"For so many of us, hearing the kick drum of 'Iron Man' and Ozzy's unmistakable, haunting voice was the moment it all began. It was the hook — the spark that made us want to pick up guitars, basses, drumsticks, microphones. It made us want to be a part of this music, this energy, this global family that is heavy metal.

"Because it really is a family. Whether we've met or not, there’s this unspoken bond between all of us who play and love this music — like distant relatives connected by a common bloodline. That bloodline is Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH.

"We were incredibly lucky to be asked to join the 2005 Ozzfest. That moment defined us — it made TRIVIUM. It put us in front of thousands of people across America and launched our band in a way we could never have imagined. We are forever grateful to Ozzy for that opportunity. To be billed under the mighty BLACK SABBATH banner gave us legitimacy and taught us what it means to truly play heavy metal.

"Rest in peace, Ozzy. Thank you for everything."

Flynn also paid tribute to Ozzy at the time, writing on Instagram: "Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Ozzy. Both BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy Osbourne band are more of an influence on my singing, lyrics, songwriting, guitar playing than words can even speak.

"I love you Ozzy. Rest in power to the greatest to ever do it".

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy played his final show a month ago at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The concert saw him and his fellow original SABBATH bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward perform four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. The festival titled "Back To The Beginning" served as a tribute to the legendary heavy metal act, including additional performances from such other groups as METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, TOOL, PANTERA and ALICE IN CHAINS. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and their children, Aimée, Kelly and Jack, as well his two older children, Jessica and Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and grandchildren.