BAD OMENS Return With New Single 'Specter' And Cinematic Video

BAD OMENS are back with their highly anticipated new single, "Specter", out now via Sumerian Records. After teasing their next chapter with cryptic "goodbye, friend" messaging for the past few months, the band now takes the stage with a track that promises to take their sound to new heights.

Beginning with delicate, atmospheric production, "Specter" builds into a passionate, hard-hitting chorus, complete with ominous, otherworldly electronic flourishes that provide dynamic layers to the song. This carefully crafted soundscape pairs perfectly with its cinematic music video counterpart, a visual staple for the band that adds an extra layer of storytelling to their already powerful track. Directed by Noah Sebastian and Nico, the video injects viewers into a dark fantasy world that explores themes of loss, betrayal, and the supernatural. The visual was teased with cinematic clips featuring actor Ryan Hurst (known for "Sons Of Anarchy" and "Remember The Titans"),adding an extra layer of intrigue ahead of the release.

"Specter" marks BAD OMENS' first new release since their RIAA gold-certified "The Death Of Peace Of Mind" — the album that propelled BAD OMENS into the upper echelons of rock. With over 2.7 billion streams globally, a platinum-certified No. 1 Alternative Radio single ("Just Pretend"),and two gold singles ("Like A Villain" and "Death Of Peace Of Mind"),BAD OMENS have proven themselves to be an unstoppable force. In 2024, the band released "Concrete Jungle [The Ost]", an experimental expansion of their acclaimed album, further cementing their reputation for pushing musical boundaries.

The band's 2025 festival run is only adding fuel to their momentum, with notable performances at Summerfest, Welcome To Rockville, Rock Fest and upcoming headlining slots at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. As highlighted by Live Nation, heavy rock is taking over the live music scene, experiencing a 14% rise and owning 13% of arena and stadium shows — and BAD OMENS is one of the key players leading this charge.

BAD OMENS are coming off a wildly successful three years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind" (2022). Hailed as "a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialized metalcore" (Revolver),the project has garnered over 1.8 billion streams, with the catalog surging over 2.7 billion streams. The album is RIAA-certified gold.

The hardworking band's ascension was driven in part by the albums hit-single "Just Pretend" experiencing a viral TikTok moment that yielded a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Becoming the band's first RIAA-certified platinum single, "Just Pretend" reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts coming in at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, No. 14 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and No. 23 on Hot Alternative Songs. The genre defiers continued their climb with the album's seductive RIAA-certified title track, "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", reaching the Top 10 on U.S. Rock and Alternative Airplay Billboard charts. Their radio success also earned BAD OMENS a nomination for "Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, BAD OMENS persistently surged ahead, captivating their rapidly expanding fanbase with electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. The band spent 2024 extensively touring, including U.K. dates with BRING ME THE HORIZON and the "Concrete Forever" European headline run with opener Poppy, with numerous U.S. performances and a lineup of festivals into the 2025 season.

Photo credit: Bryan Kirks