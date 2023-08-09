Watch: TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Joins MEGADETH On Stage To Sing 'Tornado Of Souls'

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy joined MEGADETH on stage last night (Tuesday, August 8) at the Orange Metalic Festival in Orange, France to perform the MEGADETH classic "Tornado Of Souls". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

TRIVIUM previously supported MEGADETH on the 2021 and 2022 legs of "The Metal Tour Of The Year". At the time Heafy told Classic Rock magazine that MEGADETH was "just unbelievable. Every single detail of their show is meticulous, and Dave Mustaine is still flawless," he said. "There is no one else on the planet like him."

In a 2020 interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, Heafy said: "MEGADETH was one of the very first metal bands I ever got into. 'Countdown To Extinction' was my first MEGADETH record, and then 'Rust In Peace' was my second MEGADETH record. They were right alongside METALLICA, PANTERA, SLAYER — the very first bands to show me what metal was."

MEGADETH kicked off the summer 2023 European leg of its "Crush The World" tour on July 23 at the Triple Thrash Triumph festival at Spodek in Katowice, Poland.

MEGADETH's current lineup includes guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine, Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who had played with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH, Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who was previously best known for his work with ANGRA, and bassist James LoMenzo. James was MEGADETH's bass player in the mid-2000s and stepped back in as a touring member for the 2021 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year". In May 2022, it was announced that Lomenzo was officially rejoining the MEGADETH family.

Last September, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).