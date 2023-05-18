Watch: U.K. Lord Mayor Walks In To METALLICA's 'Eye Of The Beholder' At Inauguration Ceremony

The new lord mayor of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom used the METALLICA song "Eye Of The Beholder" as his walk-in music at his inauguration ceremony.

On Tuesday (May 16),Lord Mayor Tom Coles, who was chosen to take over from councillor Hugh Mason, sported his mayoral robes as he entered Portsmouth Guildhall to METALLICA's 1988 track from the metal band's fourth studio album, "…And Justice For All". The Labour politician also included a quote from the "Star Trek" language Klingon in his speech as part of a ceremony to make him mayor of Portsmouth City Council.

Regarding his decision to use METALLICA music for his entrance, Colestold the BBC that he went with what he liked.

"It went down well with the audience, I had a really good feedback," he said, adding that he was "a big heavy metal fan."

Speaking specifically about "Eye Of The Beholder", Coles said: "It's a good song to walk in to. It's got a little build-up and then it's got a good beat. It's a great song."

"Eye Of The Beholder" was reportedly written about imposed limitations on freedom of speech and freedom of expression in general.

In a September 2020 interview with Vulture, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich named "Eye Of The Beholder" as a METALLICA song he wouldn't want to listen to again. As for why he hated the track so much, Ulrich revealed that he thinks it sounds "forced" and "awkward" due to its two different tempos.

"It sounds like you put a square peg in a round hole," he said. "There's kind of a 4/4 feel in the intro and on the verses, and then I think the choruses are more like in a waltz tempo. It literally sounds like two different worlds rubbing up against each other. It sounds very awkward to me. I'm not a huge fan of that song."