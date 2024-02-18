Watch: VANDENBERG Performs WHITESNAKE Classics At 2024 U.S. Tour Kick-Off

VANDENBERG, the resurrected 1980s band led by former WHITESNAKE guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, kicked off its U.S. tour Saturday night (February 17) at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. The group's setlist contained a number of WHITESNAKE classics, including "Bad Boys", "Fool For Your Loving", "Give Me All Your Love" and "Judgement Day".

Later this month, the new VANDENBERG lineup will play nearly two dozen shows in North America, co-headlining with former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate. The dates mark VANDENBERG's first extensive U.S. run since 1986.

Vandenberg was a member of WHITESNAKE for 13 years at the height of the band's fame, contributing the solo on "Here I Go Again". He was also part of supergroup MANIC EDEN, and more recently released a number of albums with VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS.

Vandenberg's namesake band released its comeback album, titled "2020", in May 2020 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. A follow-up LP, "Sin", arrived last August.

Adrian is joined in VANDENBERG's current lineup by vocalist Mats Levén, drummer Koen Herfst and bassist Randy Van Der Elsen.

The group's fifth full-length offering, "Sin", was produced by Bob Marlette (OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, ROB ZOMBIE).

In a recent interview with Clint Switzer of the "On The Road To Rock" podcast, Adrian was asked if he would consider making an appearance with the David Coverdale-fronted outfit at a final concert or some other special event before the legendary singer officially retires from touring. Adrian responded: "I would absolutely do it if my schedule allows it. But I will do everything I can to make it work because it will be epic to do something like that."

He continued: "As everybody knows, David and I are really good friends still. We're [in touch] almost on a daily basis — we send back and forth politically incorrect jokes and stuff we both like. [Laughs]"

Circling back to the possibility of an onstage reunion with WHITESNAKE, Adrian said: "Yeah, it would be great. Who knows? I'm like James Bond. I say never say never."

Recalling his refusal to return to WHITESNAKE when Coverdale resurrected the band in 2002, Vandenberg told "White Line Fever" that the singer "wanted to stop altogether because he was kind of worn out on the road. He didn't want to do it anymore… When he called me up and said he wanted to start it up again, I couldn't do it because I had all kinds of obligations for exhibitions for my paintings. And those are always planned a year ahead, because art galleries reserve the space a year ahead because exhibitions usually last three to six months or something. I couldn't do it but we did keep in touch always. We still do."

The guitarist added that he and Coverdale became "very good friends over the years, [so] you never know what might happen... We actually have pretty specific ideas about maybe doing a blues album or an acoustic thing or whatever… Sooner or later it might happen, but right now we're really involved in [other projects]. So this is probably not the time. But I wouldn't be surprised if, sooner or later, we end up doing something together in some kind of format. I was in WHITESNAKE for 13 years, which is quite a long time. I still hold the record, I think."