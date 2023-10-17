Watch: VINCE NEIL Makes Surprise Appearance At SAMMY HAGAR's Birthday Celebration In Cabo San Lucas

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar returned to Baja last week to celebrate his legendary Birthday Bash with three epic nights of performances featuring his Billboard chart-topping group THE CIRCLE at Cabo Wabo Cantina. Plus, as a special gift to the fans who couldn't be in Baja, Hagar's award-winning spirits brands Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. and Santo Spirits hosted Cabo-style Birthday Bash tribute parties in Southern California, Las Vegas and Chicago featuring live performances by some of Hagar's favorite tribute bands.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, which is comprised of fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and longtime bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham and guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson, took over this year's Birthday Bash in Cabos San Lucas, taking place over three party-filled nights on Monday, October 9, Wednesday, October 11 and culminating on the night of Hagar's birthday on Friday, October 13.

MÖTLEY CRÜE lead singer Vince Neil kicked off the Birthday Bash celebration on October 9 with a surprise appearance onstage with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

The week-long celebration, which was attended by thousands of devoted fans, demonstrates Hagar's influence in making Los Cabos a worldwide tourist destination and his continued dedication to supporting the local economy. In 2021, Hagar became the first person to be awarded the accreditation of Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico.

In the week leading up to the Bash, Redheads waited in a line that circled the block outside the club for a chance to get tickets, which were granted through a system that ensures fans, not scalpers, have access to the coveted tickets. Once inside, fans were treated to a hard-rocking party presented by the lineup of Hagar's award-winning portfolio of spirits.

This year for the first time, Redheads who couldn't attend the Baja California events were able to celebrate the legendary rocker's birthday with epic Cabo-style party experiences in Huntington Beach, Las Vegas and Chicago. Each of these satellite Birthday Bash tribute parties featured live performances of Hagar's biggest hits and drinks featuring the rocker's own top-shelf Beach Bar Rum, Santo Tequila and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.'s sparkling rum canned cocktails.

Hagar's Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach hosted a Sammy Hagar Birthday Bash tribute party on Monday, October 9. Hagar tribute band RED VOODOO took to the stage, throwing signed Hagar memorabilia into the audience as they worked through a setlist nearly identical to the one Sammy played his first night in Cabo. About halfway through the set, the band was joined by music royalty, one of Sammy's former MONTROSE counterparts Alan Fitzgerald who deftly plucked away the bass line of the band's hit "Rock Candy".

Sin City Redheads celebrated the Birthday Bash tribute party at Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina with live music from Hagar tribute band THREE LOCK BOX and a wide selection of Hagar signature cocktails and food.

Chicago's BaseCamp Pub and Eatery hosted its own tribute event on Saturday. Windy City Redheads jammed-out to a night of Hagar's biggest hits performed by Hagar tribute band BAD MOTOR SCOOTER while enjoying exclusive giveaways, sampling of Hagar's premium spirits and drink specials.

Hagar's annual Cabo San Lucas event has drawn some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Past performers and partiers at the Cabo Wabo Cantina have included members of VAN HALEN, Kenny Chesney, Iggy Pop, Stevie Wonder, David Crosby, Bono, Bob Weir, Tommy Lee, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl, Slash, John Mayer, Stephen Stills, Joan Jett, Emeril Lagasse, Jerry Cantrell, Hagar's Santo Spirits business partner and friend Guy Fieri, and many more.