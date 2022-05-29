Watch: VINNIE VINCENT, ACE FREHLEY And BRUCE KULICK Perform KISS Classics Together At Nashville's CREATURES FEST

Former KISS guitarists Vinnie Vincent, Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick performed together for the first time ever at this year's Creatures Fest, which is taking place this weekend at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel.

Vincent started his set Saturday night (May 28) with around 15 minutes of guitar shredding before he played the KISS classic "I Love It Loud" accompanied by a backing track. Kulick then joined him for "War Machine" before Frehley also stepped in for "Deuce" and "Cold Gin".

According to fans attending the event, "phones/video/audio" during Vinnie's set were prohibited, so most of the footage that has been posted online captures only a portion of the performance.

Vincent — who was a member of KISS when the band publicly "unmasked" in 1983 — made several public appearances in 2018 after spending the past two decades out of the public eye.

In 1983, KISS wrote and released "Lick It Up" — their first album without makeup — a recording on which Vincent co-wrote eight of 10 songs, including the title track, which remains a staple of the group's live performances to this day.

Despite the album's success, Vincent was fired by KISS after the "Lick It Up" touring cycle came to an end, allegedly due to a dispute over both the terms of his employment contract with the band and royalties. From there, Vincent founded VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, which recorded two albums.

In 1992, Vincent re-teamed with Simmons and Stanley to write three songs for their acclaimed album "Revenge", including the record's first two singles, "Unholy" and "I Just Wanna". Their relationship quickly soured once again, however. Four years later, Vincent released a solo EP, the aforementioned "Euphoria", which featured vocals by former VVI singer Fleischman and included material from sessions recorded around 1990. Soon after that, Vincent vanished from the public eye and remained off the grid for more than two decades.

In April 2018, Vincent joined Gene Simmons at the KISS bassist/vocalist's "Vault" event in Nashville, Tennessee. He later said in an interview that he felt that got "a cold reception" and was "treated very indifferently" by Gene at the event.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of their first "farewell tour."

Bruce joined KISS in 1984 and accompanied the band on the "Animalize" tour and continued with them until the reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology - Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning their historic four-decade-plus career.

Frehley and original KISS drummer Peter Criss reunited on stage Friday night (May 27) at Creatures Fest. The two legendary rockers performed two early KISS classics during Frehley's set, "Hard Luck Woman" and "Strange Ways", both featuring Criss on lead vocals.

